The enemy shelled Severnoye and Selidovo in the Donetsk region in the morning: there are dead and wounded

Russian troops this morning, June 5, shelled the village of Severnoye and the city of Selidovo in the Donetsk region. As a result of enemy strikes in Severny, one person was killed and four were injured. Another person was injured in Selidovo. This was announced by the chairman of RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

1 person was killed and 5 injured - these are the consequences of the morning shelling of Donetsk region - Filashkin wrote in Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, in the Northern Toretsk community, Russians killed one person and wounded four others. As a result of enemy shelling, a store was damaged.

In Selidovo, the enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs, as a result of which one person was injured, an enterprise and 2 cars were damaged.

Addition

On June 4, Russian troops shelled 10 settlements 2,300 times in the Donetsk Region. In particular, they dropped an aerial bomb on Konstantinovka and hit Slavyansk with a missile. As a result of the enemy attack on Konstantinovka, one person was injured.