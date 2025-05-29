Head of BEB Detectives Tkachuk announced the number of individual entrepreneurs involved in illegal schemes

There are over 50,000 sole proprietorships in Ukraine involved in illegal schemes. These are mostly young people, i.e. students, who provide their electronic keys for a reward to open bank accounts, which are then used to evade taxes and legalize funds obtained illegally. This was announced by the head of BEB detectives Oleksandr Tkachuk during a meeting with the leadership of the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine and the State Tax Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

According to him, the use of such accounts in combination with the use of personal data of owners can reduce tax payments by enterprises of the real sector of the economy by approximately UAH 70 billion annually. In order to effectively counter such possible budget losses, the BEB proposes to create a Center for Combating Tax Offenses jointly with the State Tax Service and Finmon.

We already have joint positive achievements in this area, so we would like to scale them up. The creation of the Center for Combating Tax Offenses will allow us to do this and implement financial and tax monitoring of enterprises in order to increase the efficiency of our work. - Tkachuk noted during his speech.

The proposal was supported by all participants of the meeting, in particular, the Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, Filip Pronin, stressed that the agency is fully ready for such cooperation, because it is possible to overcome modern challenges in the fight against economic crime only by coordinating efforts.

We are constantly looking for algorithms to improve our own efficiency and establish communication with other government bodies. Since the signing of the Memorandum, the effectiveness of our interaction has noticeably improved. Therefore, I support the idea of creating a coordination center - Pronin summarized.

Also, during the event, the acting director of the BEB, Serhiy Perhun, announced that a constant exchange of analytical information has already been established between the institutions in a working order, which allows to quickly stop suspicious transactions. In criminal proceedings of the BEB, by the decisions of the State Financial Monitoring Service, almost UAH 30 million was stopped on bank accounts of enterprises with signs of "fictitiousness" only during this year.

At the end of the meeting, the participants discussed further steps needed to launch the Center - documentary оформлення, creation of a working group and development of a road map at the level of experts.