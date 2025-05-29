Head of BEB Detectives Tkachuk announced the number of individual entrepreneurs involved in illegal schemes

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 49328 views

May 29, 10:11 AM • 63248 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 81018 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 73860 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 134000 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 87845 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 116853 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 109403 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 114261 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101784 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Publications
Exclusives
Hungry people stormed a UN warehouse in Gaza: there are dead - BBC

May 29, 07:16 AM • 24302 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 80430 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

May 29, 07:57 AM • 39937 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

May 29, 09:56 AM • 27010 views

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

10:49 AM • 6536 views
01:16 PM • 49276 views

May 29, 06:00 AM • 133922 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 179509 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 256274 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 266872 views
Andrii Sybiha

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Vitali Klitschko

Friedrich Merz

Kaya Kallas

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Europe

Netherlands

Canada

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 81326 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 86944 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 101213 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 159954 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 97213 views
Facebook

DJI Mavic

MIM-104 Patriot

The Da Vinci surgical system

TikTok

Head of BEB Detectives Tkachuk announced the number of individual entrepreneurs involved in illegal schemes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1270 views

BEB initiates the creation of a Center for Combating Tax Offenses to combat tax evasion. According to estimates, abuse of individual entrepreneurs leads to budget losses of UAH 70 billion.

Head of BEB Detectives Tkachuk announced the number of individual entrepreneurs involved in illegal schemes

There are over 50,000 sole proprietorships in Ukraine involved in illegal schemes. These are mostly young people, i.e. students, who provide their electronic keys for a reward to open bank accounts, which are then used to evade taxes and legalize funds obtained illegally. This was announced by the head of BEB detectives Oleksandr Tkachuk during a meeting with the leadership of the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine and the State Tax Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

According to him, the use of such accounts in combination with the use of personal data of owners can reduce tax payments by enterprises of the real sector of the economy by approximately UAH 70 billion annually. In order to effectively counter such possible budget losses, the BEB proposes to create a Center for Combating Tax Offenses jointly with the State Tax Service and Finmon. 

We already have joint positive achievements in this area, so we would like to scale them up. The creation of the Center for Combating Tax Offenses will allow us to do this and implement financial and tax monitoring of enterprises in order to increase the efficiency of our work.

 - Tkachuk noted during his speech. 

The proposal was supported by all participants of the meeting, in particular, the Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, Filip Pronin, stressed that the agency is fully ready for such cooperation, because it is possible to overcome modern challenges in the fight against economic crime only by coordinating efforts. 

We are constantly looking for algorithms to improve our own efficiency and establish communication with other government bodies. Since the signing of the Memorandum, the effectiveness of our interaction has noticeably improved. Therefore, I support the idea of creating a coordination center 

- Pronin summarized.

Also, during the event, the acting director of the BEB, Serhiy Perhun, announced that a constant exchange of analytical information has already been established between the institutions in a working order, which allows to quickly stop suspicious transactions. In criminal proceedings of the BEB, by the decisions of the State Financial Monitoring Service, almost UAH 30 million was stopped on bank accounts of enterprises with signs of "fictitiousness" only during this year.

At the end of the meeting, the participants discussed further steps needed to launch the Center - documentary оформлення, creation of a working group and development of a road map at the level of experts.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
State Tax Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
