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"He will definitely remain part of Dynamo’s structure” — Surkis on Yarmolenko’s future

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

Andriy Yarmolenko will remain part of Dynamo’s structure after the end of his career. Surkis hopes that the captain will continue playing until the end of the season.

"He will definitely remain part of Dynamo’s structure” — Surkis on Yarmolenko’s future
Andriy Yarmolenko. Photo: FC "Dynamo"

Kyiv "Dynamo" president Ihor Surkis said that the Kyiv club’s captain, Andriy Yarmolenko, will definitely remain within the club’s structure after ending his playing career. Surkis said this on UPL TV, reports UNN

I can say that he will definitely remain within the structure of Kyiv "Dynamo." And he will perform the role that Darijo Srna performs at "Shakhtar." But Yarmolenko has not finished playing football yet. I hope that he will continue playing until the end of the season 

- Surkis said. 

Yarmolenko, who missed the match against Donetsk "Shakhtar" because of his sending-off in the match against "Kryvbas," watched the game against the miners from the stands alongside Ihor Surkis. 

After the match, Surkis told the "PROFUTBOL Digital" project: "Andriy Mykolayovych was more worried than I was. He said: 'If I smoked, I would have smoked not one pack of cigarettes, like you, but two.' So Andriy Mykolayovych is a very powerful person who will continue playing for some time yet. You will see more than one goal that he scores. Then he will do what I have to do." 

It will be recalled 

Kyiv "Dynamo" winger Andriy Yarmolenko scored his 125th goal in the Ukrainian championships in the match against "Kryvbas," breaking the long-standing record of Maksym Shatskikh (124 goals) and moving to the top of the list of the best scorers in the history of the Ukrainian top flight. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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