He took $50,000, but only $20,000 appears in the case – former SAP prosecutor asked NABU official Magamedrasulov where the $30,000 went

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Ruslan Magamedrasulov, a top NABU official, received $50,000 to document a crime, but only $20,000 appears in the case. The difference was not returned, which could be classified as a crime.

He took $50,000, but only $20,000 appears in the case – former SAP prosecutor asked NABU official Magamedrasulov where the $30,000 went

NABU top official Ruslan Magamedrasulov received $50,000 from the Bureau's cash desk to document a crime, but only $20,000 appears in the case. The difference was not returned. This was written by SAP prosecutor Stanislav Bronyvytskyi in 2020–2024, as reported by UNN.

"Speaking of the heroes of our time, it is worth recalling the State Reserve case, in which detective Magamedrasulov was the head of the group. To document the provision of undue benefit, detective Magamedrasulov received 50 thousand US dollars from the Bureau's cash desk. However, only 20 thousand, which appear in the case, reached the 'torpedo' and then the whistleblower. The difference was not returned to the cash desk. Where is the thirty thousand?" – wrote the former SAP prosecutor.

If no one returns the money, he noted, then such actions can be qualified as a completed crime; if they are returned, then as an attempt at a crime.

According to Bronyvytskyi, the case concerned the alleged provision of undue benefit to the Head of the State Reserve by the head of one of the departments.

"The scheme for providing the benefit was as follows – the 'torpedo' provided funds to the head of the department, who, in turn, provided them to the Head, who in this case acted as the whistleblower," he reported.

He recalled that after his release from custody, Magamedrasulov managed to give many interviews, in which his image as one of the key fighters against corruption was built.

"The number of media involved was also indicative, the synchronous interest of various editorial offices in the interview, active coverage of every procedural step, and calls with proposals to award the detective the title of Hero of Ukraine. Thus, a media background was created that Magamedrasulov was being pursued precisely for revenge for his principled position," the ex-prosecutor noted.

According to him, he "directly dealt with the installation of the necessary equipment in the right places" so that colleagues could record all the figures of the scheme within the framework of the special operation "Midas."

But, he emphasized, in the media noise, episodes of the detective's activity, which they prefer to forget about altogether, somehow went unnoticed. To them were organically added Magamedrasulov's close ties with NABU director Klymenko, and friendly relations against the background of certain criminal proceedings and internal investigations, which over time strangely "faded," – Bronyvytskyi concluded.

Earlier, experts drew attention to the fact that NABU top official Magamedrasulov is actively being made a "savior of the nation." But, in their opinion, he faces the fate of Savchenko, Semenchenko, and others in whom Ukrainians were disappointed.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Savchenko Nadiia
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine