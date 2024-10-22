Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with rare form of cancer - NBC
Former producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a sentence for rape, is suffering from chronic myeloid leukemia. He is undergoing treatment at Rikers Island Prison in New York.
Former American producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a sentence for rape, has been diagnosed with myeloid leukemia, a rare form of bone marrow cancer. Writes UNN with reference to NBC News.
Harvey Weinstein, the former film producer whose sexual misconduct allegations became the catalyst for the #MeToo movement, according to NBC News sources, is suffering from chronic myeloid leukemia and is being treated in a prison on Rikers Island in New York.
This form of cancer is rare and affects the bone marrow, according to the Mayo Clinic.
“Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein's privacy, we will not be providing any comment,” Weinstein's legal representative, Craig Rothfeld, said yesterday.
Harvey Weinstein, co-founder of Miramax and The Weinstein Company, is currently serving a prison sentence on sexual assault charges. His conviction was made possible by the #MeToo movement, which began in 2017 when women began to speak publicly about his actions. Weinstein denies that he raped or sexually assaulted anyone.
In 2020, he was already hospitalized for COVID-19 and pneumonia of both lungs. According to his lawyers, he has also been diagnosed with diabetes, coronary heart disease, anemia, hypertension, and other diseases. He used a wheelchair to attend the last court hearings.
In September of this year, he underwent emergency heart surgery.