Harvest-2025: Ukraine harvested over 7.2 million tons of new crop

In Ukraine, farmers have already harvested over 7.2 million tons of new harvest grain and leguminous crops during the current harvesting campaign, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"As of July 18, 2025, 2,355.3 thousand hectares have been harvested and 7,225.8 thousand tons of early grain and leguminous crops have been threshed in Ukraine," the report says.

In particular:

wheat – 1,504.5 thousand hectares harvested, 4,671.1 thousand tons threshed;

barley – 660.6 thousand hectares harvested, 2,181.6 thousand tons threshed;

peas – 170.8 thousand hectares harvested, 362.9 thousand tons threshed.

Among the leaders, in particular:

Odesa – 722.1 thousand hectares harvested, 2,020.4 thousand tons threshed;

Mykolaiv – 488.7 thousand hectares harvested, 1,172.8 thousand tons threshed;

Kirovohrad – 238.6 thousand hectares harvested, 963 thousand tons threshed.

Rapeseed is being harvested in 14 regions. 614.1 thousand tons have already been harvested from an area of 360.3 thousand hectares.

Addition

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy stated that the grain harvest in Ukraine in 2025 may decrease by 10% to approximately 51 million tons compared to 56.7 million tons in 2024, according to the most pessimistic scenario.