Harris talks about handing over intelligence to Zelensky before Russian invasion
Kyiv • UNN
Kamala Harris admitted that she passed the intelligence to Zelensky a few days before the Russian invasion. During the debate with Trump, she spoke about her meeting with the Ukrainian president.
During the election debate with Donald Trump, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris admitted that she passed intelligence to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a few days before the start of the Russian special operation, UNN reports .
“I did meet with Zelenskiy a few days before Russia invaded... I met with President Zelensky and shared with him American intelligence on how he can protect himself,” Harris said during a debate with Trump on ABC.
