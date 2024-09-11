During the election debate with Donald Trump, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris admitted that she passed intelligence to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a few days before the start of the Russian special operation, UNN reports .

“I did meet with Zelenskiy a few days before Russia invaded... I met with President Zelensky and shared with him American intelligence on how he can protect himself,” Harris said during a debate with Trump on ABC.

