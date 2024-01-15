Hamas shows video with three Israeli hostages

On Sunday, January 14, the Islamist movement Hamas released a video of three Israeli hostages. This happened on the 100th day of the war in Gaza. In the video, three prisoners beg for release. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the 37-second video, the hostages called on the Israeli government to stop the hostilities and ensure their release.

At the same time, Hamas says that the fate of the three hostages will be made public on Monday.

Israeli media do not publish the video and call it propaganda.

The video identified the hostages as Noah Argamani, Yossi Sharabi, and Itay Swirsky.

There is no information on when the videos were filmed.

Add

About 250 people were taken hostage during the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 last year. It is said that 132 of them are still in captivity in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas was preparing an attack on Israel's embassy in Sweden