Hamas was preparing an attack on Israel's embassy in Sweden

The Hamas group seeks to expand its terrorist activities, this is stated in a statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel. It is also reported that Israeli intelligence agency Mossad foiled a Hamas attempt to attack the Israeli embassy in Sweden, UNN.

"The Hamas terrorist organization is working to advance attacks against targets in the Middle East, Africa and Europe under the command of the organization's senior leaders. (...)

Ongoing intelligence efforts have uncovered a significant amount of information proving how the Hamas terrorist organization has acted to expand its violent activities abroad to target innocent people around the world," the statement said.

It is reported that the efforts of Israel and partners have uncovered a picture of Hamas terrorist activity.

"(...) as well as information about the intention to attack the Israeli embassy in Sweden, the acquisition of UAVs and the use of criminal elements of organizations in Europe," the report said.

It is added that the Mossad and the IDF, together with international security and law enforcement agencies, will continue their efforts to thwart the terrorist intentions of Hamas and all terrorist organizations, and "to settle accounts with them worldwide on behalf of the security of the State of Israel and the Jewish people.