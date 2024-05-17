Hamas holds bodies of two Thai nationals killed in attacks on Israel

Israel claims that Hamas is holding the bodies of two Thai citizens in Gaza. This is reported by CNN, UNN reports.

Details

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Thursday that the bodies of two Thai citizens killed in the October 7 attacks on Israel are being kept by Hamas in Gaza.

Two of the murdered, Sonthaya Oakharasri and Suttisak Rintalak, worked on farms in areas near Kibbutz Be'eri.

According to Hagari, they "were killed in a terrorist attack on October 7, their bodies were taken hostage and are now being held by Hamas in Gaza." The families of the victims have already been notified.

Recall

Hamas is still holding six other Thai nationals.

