Hamas holds bodies of two Thai nationals killed in attacks on Israel
Kyiv • UNN
Hamas is holding the bodies of two Thai nationals who were killed in attacks on Israel on October 7, according to an Israeli military spokesman.
Israel claims that Hamas is holding the bodies of two Thai citizens in Gaza. This is reported by CNN, UNN reports.
Details
Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Thursday that the bodies of two Thai citizens killed in the October 7 attacks on Israel are being kept by Hamas in Gaza.
Two of the murdered, Sonthaya Oakharasri and Suttisak Rintalak, worked on farms in areas near Kibbutz Be'eri.
According to Hagari, they "were killed in a terrorist attack on October 7, their bodies were taken hostage and are now being held by Hamas in Gaza." The families of the victims have already been notified.
Recall
Hamas is still holding six other Thai nationals.
