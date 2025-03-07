Half a million passengers may be affected: a large-scale strike will take place at airports in Germany on March 10
Kyiv • UNN
The Verdi union has announced a 24-hour strike of workers at German airports on March 10. The strike will impact 510,000 passengers and lead to the suspension of air traffic at most airports in the country.
The United Verdi Trade Union has called on public sector and ground handling workers to a 24-hour strike on Monday, March 10. As a result, over 500,000 passengers may be affected. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
The Association of German Airport Operators ADV stated that around 510,000 people will be affected and over 3,400 flights will be canceled as a result of the strike.
"Air traffic in Germany will be largely halted on Monday," ADV said in a statement, noting that the strike is a "terrible scenario for affected passengers."
Frankfurt Airport stated that there will likely be no departures. It advised passengers to refrain from coming to the airport and urged those transferring through the airport to check their flight status on their airline's website.
Other airports that will be affected on Monday include Munich, Stuttgart, Cologne/Bonn, Düsseldorf, Dortmund, Hanover, Bremen, Hamburg, Berlin, and Leipzig-Halle.
Workers' Demands
The union demands an 8% wage increase, or at least 350 euros per month, as well as higher bonuses and additional days off. It announced a warning strike after the second round of collective negotiations last month ended in failure: employers rejected the demands as unaffordable.
Negotiations are set to continue later this month.