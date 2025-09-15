$41.280.03
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 5456 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 13267 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 18084 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 45119 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 32895 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 30851 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 35240 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 57101 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72804 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Publications
Exclusives
Exclusive
HACC chose a pre-trial restraint for the ex-deputy minister in a case involving damages of UAH 29 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

The former Deputy Minister and head of the department of the Ministry of Social Policy were assigned bail and procedural obligations.

HACC chose a pre-trial restraint for the ex-deputy minister in a case involving damages of UAH 29 million

The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the request of NABU detectives, which was approved by the SAP prosecutor. Two suspects in the case of the procurement of software for the Ministry of Social Policy, which caused more than UAH 29 million in damages to the state budget, were subjected to a preventive measure, UNN reports with reference to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Details

This refers to the former Deputy Minister of Social Policy and the head of the department of the Ministry of Social Policy. Preventive measures in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 6,056,000 and UAH 280,000, respectively, were applied to them, with the imposition of procedural obligations, including wearing an electronic control device.

Additionally

According to the investigation, in 2020-2021, the owner of a group of companies, together with officials of the Ministry of Social Policy, the State Special Communications Service, and the former head of the Pension Fund, organized a scheme for purchasing software at inflated prices.

The Ministry of Social Policy concluded an agreement with the "necessary" supplier, who supplied software at an inflated price. This led to losses to the state budget of more than 29 million hryvnias.

This is a crime under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Abuse of power or official position). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from three to six years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Recall

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office asked the court to declare unjustified the assets acquired by the head of a unit of one of the district state administrations in Kyiv.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Pension Fund of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine