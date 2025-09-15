HACC chose a pre-trial restraint for the ex-deputy minister in a case involving damages of UAH 29 million

The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the request of NABU detectives, which was approved by the SAP prosecutor. Two suspects in the case of the procurement of software for the Ministry of Social Policy, which caused more than UAH 29 million in damages to the state budget, were subjected to a preventive measure, UNN reports with reference to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Details

This refers to the former Deputy Minister of Social Policy and the head of the department of the Ministry of Social Policy. Preventive measures in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 6,056,000 and UAH 280,000, respectively, were applied to them, with the imposition of procedural obligations, including wearing an electronic control device.

Additionally

According to the investigation, in 2020-2021, the owner of a group of companies, together with officials of the Ministry of Social Policy, the State Special Communications Service, and the former head of the Pension Fund, organized a scheme for purchasing software at inflated prices.

The Ministry of Social Policy concluded an agreement with the "necessary" supplier, who supplied software at an inflated price. This led to losses to the state budget of more than 29 million hryvnias.

This is a crime under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Abuse of power or official position). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from three to six years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

Recall

