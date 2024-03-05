"DIU managed to hit an oil depot with drones": details of explosion in the Belgorod region of Russia have become known

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13547 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 40299 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 35129 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 194344 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178025 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172423 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218798 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248686 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154504 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371500 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 158456 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 55020 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 73288 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35315 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27317 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 4082 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 40299 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 194344 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 159128 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 178025 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 7098 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18094 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18850 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 27834 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 35825 views
"DIU managed to hit an oil depot with drones": details of explosion in the Belgorod region of Russia have become known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21508 views

Details of explosion in the Belgorod region of Russia have become known

"DIU managed to hit an oil depot with drones": details of explosion in the Belgorod region of Russia have become known

The Gubkin oil depot in the village of Dovhe, Belgorod region, Russia, was hit by drones from the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense. UNN reports this with reference to its own sources.

Details

According to a source of UNN, the DIU managed to hit the Gubkin oil depot in the Belgorod region with drones.

Addendum

Today, Russian Telegram channels reported about an attack on the Gubkinskoye oil depot by Ukrainian UAVs. It was also reported that one tank was on fire as a result of the attack.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed that its special unit destroyed a Russian Black Sea Fleet ship, the Sergiy Kotov, worth about $65 million, in Ukrainian waters near the Kerch Strait on the night of March 4-5.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Telegram
