"DIU managed to hit an oil depot with drones": details of explosion in the Belgorod region of Russia have become known
Kyiv • UNN
The Gubkin oil depot in the village of Dovhe, Belgorod region, Russia, was hit by drones from the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense. UNN reports this with reference to its own sources.
Details
According to a source of UNN, the DIU managed to hit the Gubkin oil depot in the Belgorod region with drones.
Addendum
Today, Russian Telegram channels reported about an attack on the Gubkinskoye oil depot by Ukrainian UAVs. It was also reported that one tank was on fire as a result of the attack.
Recall
The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed that its special unit destroyed a Russian Black Sea Fleet ship, the Sergiy Kotov, worth about $65 million, in Ukrainian waters near the Kerch Strait on the night of March 4-5.