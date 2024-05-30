Gur in Crimea at one или two boats of the Russian Federation - source

On the night of May 30, explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea. Sources UNN report that as a result of the Gur operation, two Russian boats were hit. Probably two boats of the KS-701 tuna type.

"According to updated data, two boats were hit," the source said.

The source added that probably two "tuna" were affected.

