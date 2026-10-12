Gunfire and a series of explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi — social media reports an armed man

Gunfire and explosions were heard on the streets of Kropyvnytskyi. The Telegram channel "Tvii Kropyvnytskyi" reports an armed man and road closures; there is no information from law enforcement yet, UNN reports.

Gunfire has been reported on Arkhanhelska Street in Kropyvnytskyi. According to eyewitness reports, a man is allegedly running around with an automatic rifle, and the explosion may have been caused by a grenade. The police have cordoned off the street and are trying to detain the man. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified - the report says.

We would add

Later, information emerged about explosions in central Kropyvnytskyi.

Central Kropyvnytskyi—it's better to leave the streets and go to safe places: the explosions are not stopping - the report states.

UNN is trying to obtain a comment from the police regarding the situation in Kropyvnytskyi. As of now, there is no official information about the incident in Kropyvnytskyi.