Gunfire and a series of explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi — social media reports an armed man
Kyiv • UNN
Witnesses in Kropyvnytskyi reported gunfire, explosions, and a man with an assault rifle. Police blocked off the street; there is no official information yet.
Gunfire and explosions were heard on the streets of Kropyvnytskyi. The Telegram channel "Tvii Kropyvnytskyi" reports an armed man and road closures; there is no information from law enforcement yet, UNN reports.
Gunfire has been reported on Arkhanhelska Street in Kropyvnytskyi. According to eyewitness reports, a man is allegedly running around with an automatic rifle, and the explosion may have been caused by a grenade. The police have cordoned off the street and are trying to detain the man. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified
We would add
Later, information emerged about explosions in central Kropyvnytskyi.
Central Kropyvnytskyi—it's better to leave the streets and go to safe places: the explosions are not stopping
UNN is trying to obtain a comment from the police regarding the situation in Kropyvnytskyi. As of now, there is no official information about the incident in Kropyvnytskyi.