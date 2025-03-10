Gun permits are now available in Diia: what has changed for Ukrainians
Kyiv • UNN
The Unified Register of Weapons has been integrated with the Diia app to simplify the process of obtaining permits. In the six months since the register's launch, over 620,000 applications for permits have been received.
The Unified Register of Weapons, launched in June 2023, has received over 620 thousand applications for permits. The register has been modernized for integration with Diia, while maintaining the ability to apply through the Unified Window. This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that back in June 2023 we launched the Unified Register of Weapons, which significantly simplified the issuance of permits and related services for citizens. During this time, the police received over 620 thousand applications for various types of permits.
In cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, we modernized the URW for full integration with Diia, thus making this service more convenient and accessible even for users of the application,
At the same time, the URW will continue to operate in the usual mode, so applications for permits can still be submitted through the Unified Window for citizens: https://services.mvs.gov.ua
This is another positive step towards improving services in the field of arms circulation and ensuring proper state control over it,
Reminder
As previously reported by UNN, in January of this year, Mykhailo Fedorov announced the launch of 10 new revolutionary services in "Diia" over the course of the year. Among the new features are a weapon permit and the ability to report internet issues.