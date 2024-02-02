Humenyuk: Russia continues energy terror, critical infrastructure remains a target

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Humenyuk: Russia continues energy terror, critical infrastructure remains a target

Kyiv

Despite mild winter weather, Russia continued attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure

Russia does not stop its energy terror, despite the rather moderate winter in the south, and critical infrastructure facilities remain the enemy's priority targets. This was stated by the spokesperson for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Humenyuk, during a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.

Despite the fact that we have a fairly mild winter in the south, the enemy still does not stop its energy terror. And these objects - critical infrastructure facilities - remain a priority for him

- Humenyuk said.

According to her, the night attack was again "massive, all in the tradition that the enemy is already laying down for us according to his scheme." "The air defense system was working very hard and for a long time. Again, this is the exhaustion of our systems. Drones were maneuvering for almost 6 hours," she said.

But, she added, "again, a characteristic feature is that the enemy is also sending its long-range barrage shells to the frontline areas." "In particular, two of our air defense units practiced in Kherson region. Three more worked in the Kirovohrad region, but unfortunately, there was a hit to an infrastructure facility there, the fire that broke out has already been localized, people were not injured," noted Humenyuk.

"It is clear that the enemy is trying to strike as hard as possible at those regions that can directly support the frontline areas," she added.

Ukrainian Air Force: 11 out of 24 Shahed drones destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night, seven more drones failed to reach targets

Julia Shramko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kropyvnytskyiKropyvnytskyi
khersonKherson

