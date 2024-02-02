Humenyuk: Russia continues energy terror, critical infrastructure remains a target

Russia does not stop its energy terror, despite the rather moderate winter in the south, and critical infrastructure facilities remain the enemy's priority targets. This was stated by the spokesperson for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Humenyuk, during a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.

Despite the fact that we have a fairly mild winter in the south, the enemy still does not stop its energy terror. And these objects - critical infrastructure facilities - remain a priority for him - Humenyuk said.

According to her, the night attack was again "massive, all in the tradition that the enemy is already laying down for us according to his scheme." "The air defense system was working very hard and for a long time. Again, this is the exhaustion of our systems. Drones were maneuvering for almost 6 hours," she said.

But, she added, "again, a characteristic feature is that the enemy is also sending its long-range barrage shells to the frontline areas." "In particular, two of our air defense units practiced in Kherson region. Three more worked in the Kirovohrad region, but unfortunately, there was a hit to an infrastructure facility there, the fire that broke out has already been localized, people were not injured," noted Humenyuk.

"It is clear that the enemy is trying to strike as hard as possible at those regions that can directly support the frontline areas," she added.

Ukrainian Air Force: 11 out of 24 Shahed drones destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night, seven more drones failed to reach targets