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Gulliver in Kyiv put up for auction with a starting price of $207 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

The Gulliver complex has been put up for auction on Prozorro.Sale for UAH 9.2 billion. The auction will take place on October 1, with applications accepted until September 30.

Gulliver in Kyiv put up for auction with a starting price of $207 million

The Gulliver multifunctional complex in central Kyiv has been put up for an open auction with a starting price of UAH 9.2 billion. This is reported by the press service of Oschadbank, the co-owner of the property, according to UNN

Details 

"The Gulliver multifunctional complex was put up for open sale on August 31, 2026, through the state electronic trading system Prozorro.Sale by the state-owned Oschadbank and Ukreximbank," the statement said. 

The starting lot price is USD 207 million.

"The sale will take place through competitive bidding via the Prozorro.Sale system, which provides potential buyers with open access to participate in the auction, competitive price formation, and transparency at all stages of the asset’s sale.

Gulliver, as stated, is one of the largest multifunctional complexes in central Kyiv, with a total area of more than 157,000 square meters, combining a shopping and entertainment center with a business center. The complex has an established pool of Ukrainian and international tenants, is located next to three metro stations, and is situated at the center of significant pedestrian and vehicular traffic," the bank stated. 

The complex is owned by a consortium of state-owned banks, in which Oschadbank holds 80% and Ukreximbank 20%. The decision to sell the asset was made by the supervisory boards of the state-owned banks at the end of July 2026. The announcement of the auction became the next stage in the asset’s sale after the completion of legal procedures for foreclosure on the mortgaged property and preparation of the complex for open sale.

Additional information

As stated on the Prozorro.Sale website, the starting price of the lot is UAH 9 billion 235 million 467 thousand 626.87. The minimum price-increase step is 1%, or UAH 92 million 354.6 thousand. 

Applications will be accepted until September 30, and the auction itself will take place on October 1. 

The tender documentation states that the previous owner, Tri O LLC, as well as its ultimate beneficial owner, Viktor Polishchuk, may not participate in or win the electronic auction. 

Companies and individuals connected with terrorist activities or subject to international sanctions; subject to Ukrainian sanctions; or connected with Russia or Belarus may also not participate. 

After the auction, the winner must pay a guaranteed contribution of UAH 461 million 773.3 thousand. 

The complex was pledged as collateral for loans that Oschadbank and Ukreximbank issued to Tri O in 2006. Due to the failure to fulfill its loan obligations, the shopping and entertainment center passed into the ownership of the state-owned banks at the end of July 2025.

A restaurant owned by MP Tyshchenko is put up for sale in Kyiv for $1.5 million12.02.25, 18:09 • 42385 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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