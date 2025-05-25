Groups of "Shaheds" are recorded in five regions of Ukraine: updated data

$41.500.00
Hostile shelling of Kyiv: 11 people injured, destruction in various areas (UPDATED)
11:49 PM • 21182 views

Hostile shelling of Kyiv: 11 people injured, destruction in various areas (UPDATED)

May 24, 04:10 PM • 29852 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 27377 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 53764 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 42123 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 113373 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 102219 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 72945 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 82204 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69269 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Due to bad weather, there were emergency shutdowns of two power lines in the Poltava region: 1,000 subscribers were left without electricity

May 24, 05:08 PM • 6442 views

Russian troops hit Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy region with KABs: there is a dead and wounded

May 24, 05:30 PM • 9548 views

The Sumy Regional Military Administration has denied information about the establishment of Russian control over Yunakivka

May 24, 06:25 PM • 9232 views

The Russian army managed to gain a foothold in four settlements in Sumy region - DeepState

10:44 PM • 9380 views

The threat of ballistic missiles persists: updated directions of movement

12:12 AM • 6874 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 53764 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 113373 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 188077 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 281468 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 362383 views
Actual people

Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Actual places

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

UNN Lite

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 29852 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 18557 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 19345 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 25915 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 31860 views
Actual

The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

Groups of "Shaheds" are recorded in five regions of Ukraine: updated data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1002 views

The movement of enemy strike UAVs has been recorded in the Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. At night, the enemy launched a combined attack on Ukraine.

Groups of "Shaheds" are recorded in five regions of Ukraine: updated data

There are still several groups of strike UAVs in the airspace over Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Update on the movement of enemy strike UAVs:

1. UAVs in the Chernihiv region from the north-east to the south-west in the direction of the Kyiv region;

2. UAVs in the south-east of the Kyiv region, course western and northern;

3. UAVs in the east of the Zhytomyr region, course to the Kyiv region;

4. UAVs from the north of the Kharkiv region in the direction of the south;

5. UAVs in the Dnipropetrovsk region in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

Let's add

The enemy launched a combined attack on Ukraine at night. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa and other cities. The consequences of the attack are currently being clarified.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarKyiv
Ukrainian Air Force
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kyiv
