Groups of "Shaheds" are recorded in five regions of Ukraine: updated data

There are still several groups of strike UAVs in the airspace over Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Update on the movement of enemy strike UAVs:

1. UAVs in the Chernihiv region from the north-east to the south-west in the direction of the Kyiv region;

2. UAVs in the south-east of the Kyiv region, course western and northern;

3. UAVs in the east of the Zhytomyr region, course to the Kyiv region;

4. UAVs from the north of the Kharkiv region in the direction of the south;

5. UAVs in the Dnipropetrovsk region in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

Let's add

The enemy launched a combined attack on Ukraine at night. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa and other cities. The consequences of the attack are currently being clarified.