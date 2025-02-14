Grossi: the main task is to end the conflict in Ukraine without a nuclear accident

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 5808 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 49782 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 73841 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105989 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 75807 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117566 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101094 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113062 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116706 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153440 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110183 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 88381 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 55580 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 84551 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 44121 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106001 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117575 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153444 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144093 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176425 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 44121 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 84551 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134291 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136195 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164444 views
Grossi: the main task is to end the conflict in Ukraine without a nuclear accident

Grossi: the main task is to end the conflict in Ukraine without a nuclear accident

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23871 views

The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, announced the suspension of the rotation of experts due to increased military activity. This happened after the Russian drone attack on the Chornobyl sarcophagus on February 14.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, emphasized that the main priority is to end the current phase of the conflict in Ukraine without a nuclear accident.

This was stated by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, UNN reports.

Details 

According to Grossi, although the  attack on the  Chornobyl NPP on February 14 resulted in  damage to the roof of the new sarcophagus and did not lead to penetration into the radiation zone, the increase in military activity in the region poses additional risks.

The IAEA was forced to interrupt the rotation of its experts due to the increased danger in the area, which confirms the seriousness of the situation.

At the same time, it shows that only two days ago, for the first time since the establishment of the IAEA's permanent presence in Zaporizhzhia, my experts' rotation had to be interrupted due to increased military activity in the region

- said Grossi.
Image

When we first arrived and I was there, we came under fire, and after that we were able to rotate the IAEA experts, but the other day we had to withdraw them because there was a lot of military activity. So, the first thing we have to try to do is to end this phase of the conflict without a nuclear accident

Recall

On February 14, as stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Russian attack drone with an explosive warhead hit the sarcophagus at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. The fire was extinguished, but the radiation background did not increase, and it is constantly monitored. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
rafael-grossiRafael Grossi
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising