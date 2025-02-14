Grossi: the main task is to end the conflict in Ukraine without a nuclear accident

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, emphasized that the main priority is to end the current phase of the conflict in Ukraine without a nuclear accident.

This was stated by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, UNN reports.

According to Grossi, although the attack on the Chornobyl NPP on February 14 resulted in damage to the roof of the new sarcophagus and did not lead to penetration into the radiation zone, the increase in military activity in the region poses additional risks.

The IAEA was forced to interrupt the rotation of its experts due to the increased danger in the area, which confirms the seriousness of the situation.

At the same time, it shows that only two days ago, for the first time since the establishment of the IAEA's permanent presence in Zaporizhzhia, my experts' rotation had to be interrupted due to increased military activity in the region - said Grossi.

When we first arrived and I was there, we came under fire, and after that we were able to rotate the IAEA experts, but the other day we had to withdraw them because there was a lot of military activity. So, the first thing we have to try to do is to end this phase of the conflict without a nuclear accident

On February 14, as stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Russian attack drone with an explosive warhead hit the sarcophagus at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. The fire was extinguished, but the radiation background did not increase, and it is constantly monitored.