Greenhouse cucumber prices rose by 16% over the last week: reasons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Greenhouse cucumber prices in Ukraine increased by 16% over the week due to limited supply and high demand. Sellers are maintaining high prices despite the approaching new harvest.

Greenhouse cucumber prices rose by 16% over the last week: reasons

In Ukraine, prices for greenhouse cucumbers continue to rise. In just one week, the cost increased by an average of 16%. Amid limited supply, high demand, and weather conditions, sellers are maintaining high prices, despite the approaching new harvest turnover, according to analysts from East Fruit, as reported by UNN.

Details

Currently, the supply of vegetables on the domestic market remains limited, which allows sellers to continue raising their selling prices for their products.

- analysts report.

According to their data, stable demand for cucumbers from buyers also supports prices, which, as indicated, is traditional for this period and, despite the price increase, it does not fall.

Last week alone, prices for greenhouse cucumbers in Ukraine increased by an average of 16%, and today local greenhouse complexes offer these products for sale in the range of 30–50 UAH/kg ($0.72-1.20/kg), depending on the quality and volume of the batches offered.

- the report says.

The main reasons for the price increase are sharp temperature fluctuations in the country in July, which provoked the spread of plant diseases. This led to problems with the harvest of vegetables grown in open ground. Also, the reduction in the supply of cucumbers on the Ukrainian market is due to the hot and dry weather that prevailed in many regions of the country in the second half of last month. At the same time, despite another increase in the price of greenhouse cucumbers, they are currently sold on average 15% cheaper than in August last year.

Analysts also add that in the first ten days of August, a "new turnover cucumber harvest" is planned, which may also affect prices.

Alona Utkina

EconomyAgronomy news
Ukraine