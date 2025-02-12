Greece elected a new president: what is known

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives and deputy from the New Democracy party Konstantinos Tasoulas has become the new president of Greece. This was reported by Ekathimerini, UNN writes.

Details

Tasulas, 66, a candidate from the ruling conservative party, reportedly received 160 votes. The vote was attended by 276 lawmakers, with 24 absent, including all 11 deputies from the New Left party.

In the fourth and final round of voting, a simple majority of 151 votes was the threshold for the election. Since New Democracy had 156 seats, Tasulas' victory was virtually guaranteed.

Tasoulas will succeed Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, whose term of office expires on March 13. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place on the same day.

Sakellaropoulou immediately contacted Tasoulas to congratulate him on his election and wish him every success in his new position.

