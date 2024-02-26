Great passions and nervousness: horoscope for all zodiac signs for February 26 - March 3

This week the location of the planets will make the representatives of many signs of the Zodiac nervous. About what the stars tell us especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Xenia Bazilenko.

"This week the main event will be the Sun conjunct Mercury and Saturn in the sign of Pisces. This will give us some distraction, fatigue, nervousness, it will be difficult to concentrate on something. Therefore, do not demand from yourself and others a lot of labor and efficiency. You will have to make more effort to succeed.

During this week we will also observe the conjunction of Venus and Mars in Aquarius. This will make our lives more passionate, especially in personal relationships, with fast-paced romances. Married couples may also face a lot of passion due to jealousy or misunderstandings over finances.

This week will bring many opportunities for creative and imaginative people, as well as those involved in freelancing, psychology and spiritual practices," the astrologer said.

In the horoscope of Ukraine, the conjunctions of the planets indicate a difficult period, but at the same time indicate that the country can receive support and significant help.

ARIES

Dedicate this week to your inner world, answer your accumulated questions - it may be worth working through some problems with a psychologist. Solitude and rest are good for you. Think about your future, write down plans. Try not to take on too much responsibility now. Be attentive to financial matters, as you may suffer losses, unsuccessful investment of money.

TAURUS

This week will be eventful. On the one hand, you will have great opportunities to promote your ideas and projects, but you need to stick to clear plans and organize yourself. On the other hand, this week will be very emotional and sensitive for you. You will want bright emotions in your personal relationships, which may lead to jealousy and a desire to find out about your loved ones.

Try not to have conflicts with your superiors. Do not rush into actions and decisions, act slowly, thoughtfully and surely.

TWINS

This week, the motto "you can't go any further" is a good one for you. Try to plan everything carefully. You can get a lot of support from your superiors. Be cautious about long trips and travels, especially in the middle of the week. Your secrets may come out now. Try not to engage in self-exploration, but get down to the real business and see it through to completion.

RAKI

It's a good time to study. But you will have to put a lot of effort into studying thoroughly. Take care of your self-development. You will be able to build good relationships with foreigners. Try not to take risks, now is not the time to go to extremes. During this period, your projects may suffer from improper financial investments and excessive spending.

Be careful in the middle of the week in your relationships with friends.

LIONS

This week you need to take your time to finalize all important matters, especially those related to loans, taxes and other financial matters. Do not hurry to invest or invest now. Be careful when working with foreigners - you may have misunderstandings with them. In the middle of the week, beware of conflicts with your partners. Pay more attention to your health, refuse from excessive overload, especially psychological.

GIRLS

This week is good for building relationships with your partners and companions, for solving legal issues. You need to be very careful in all your affairs and then you will definitely succeed. Be attentive to your health. And most importantly, do not overload yourself. You should refuse long-distance trips and traveling.

SCORPIONS

This week will be perfect for a good rest and solitude. Be calm and attentive in all matters. Devote more time to your children, engage in creativity, favorite hobby. Creative Scorpios can expect great success. In the middle of the week, try not to get involved in conflicts with domestic, be attentive in relations with spouses. Find inner harmony in relation to yourself and others.

SAGITTARIANS

Pay attention to your home and family matters this week. If possible, work from home.

This is a good time for those of you who work freelance.

Avoid major scandals, especially in the middle of the week. You should not overwork yourself at work, devote more time to your own health. Avoid cold infectious diseases.

CAPRICORNS

This week it will be difficult for you to build contacts. You may be late for meetings, documents may be delayed. Therefore, you need to prepare thoroughly for any task. Be careful with finances - you may incur losses, refuse impulsive purchases and rash investments.

This week may also bring you disappointment in love. Refrain, especially in the middle of the week, from dating and new acquaintances. If you are already in a relationship, exercise patience, care and love to keep it going.

AQUARIANS

This week can be very stressful for you because of all-consuming passion and excessive desires, especially in the field of love. Pay careful attention to your financial matters. On the one hand, you can make good profits, but provided you think carefully about your monetary transactions and do not spend excessive money, but on the other hand, your rash actions can bring about great financial losses. Also be careful in your relationship with your domestic people. There may be a lot of domestic fuss and quarrels with your loved ones.

FISH

You may feel distracted and insecure this week. But, you can also very well work on your shortcomings and fears. For example, work with a psychologist. Plan for the near future, sort out your desires. Try to take everything seriously enough, plan in advance, take into account all the details. Avoid scandals, especially in the middle of the week. Try to be careful with your words.

LIBRA

This week you will have deja vu, you will be able to meet people from your past that you haven't seen in a long time, go back to those cases that were unfinished. Now is the time to finalize them. Professionally, the week will be very successful. But in love relationships, great passions will flare up. Try not to quarrel with your loved ones. And now is not the time for new acquaintances.