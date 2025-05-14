Granting the status of a child affected by hostilities: The Rada has adopted a bill

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and as a whole the draft law, which should regulate the procedure for granting the status of a child affected by hostilities or armed conflicts. This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the draft law №12385.

№12385 – granting the status of an affected child as a result of hostilities. In general (277) - Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, the status of a child affected by hostilities and armed conflicts is granted by the guardianship authority at the place of application or at the place of detection of such a child by local authorities.

The procedure and conditions for granting the status of a child affected by hostilities and armed conflicts are determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

After the law enters into force, the Cabinet of Ministers must establish the procedure and conditions for granting such status to children within a month.

