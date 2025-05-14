Granting the status of a child affected by hostilities: The Rada has adopted a bill

$41.500.04
46.090.07
ukenru
Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 18217 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
07:17 AM • 44938 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

05:56 AM • 39828 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 50108 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 125076 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 55380 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 156068 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 87720 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 94836 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 87702 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
3.8m/s
27%
746mm
Popular news

Orbán accused Ukraine of conducting an intelligence operation against Hungary

May 14, 02:02 AM • 85137 views

Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow reports - Reuters

May 14, 02:36 AM • 68746 views

Macron called on the EU to increase pressure on Israel due to the humanitarian situation in Gaza

May 14, 02:58 AM • 44692 views

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

May 14, 04:19 AM • 59506 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 51161 views
Publications

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 22508 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 24349 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

08:02 AM • 34464 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 14, 04:00 AM • 125077 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 156068 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Emmanuel Macron

Viktor Orban

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Turkey

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 3070 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 12290 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

06:55 AM • 21634 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 50644 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 109427 views
Actual

SWIFT

Mi-8

SpaceX Starship

The New York Times

TikTok

Granting the status of a child affected by hostilities: The Rada has adopted a bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted draft law No. 12385, which regulates the granting of the status of a child who has suffered as a result of hostilities or armed conflicts. The status is granted by the guardianship authority at the place of application.

Granting the status of a child affected by hostilities: The Rada has adopted a bill

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and as a whole the draft law, which should regulate the procedure for granting the status of a child affected by hostilities or armed conflicts. This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the draft law №12385.

№12385 – granting the status of an affected child as a result of hostilities. In general (277)

- Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, the status of a child affected by hostilities and armed conflicts is granted by the guardianship authority at the place of application or at the place of detection of such a child by local authorities.

The procedure and conditions for granting the status of a child affected by hostilities and armed conflicts are determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

After the law enters into force, the Cabinet of Ministers must establish the procedure and conditions for granting such status to children within a month.

We will remind

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a whole the draft law on expanding the list of persons who cannot be adopters. In particular, adopters cannot be persons who have mental disorders, have been convicted of crimes against the foundations of national security of Ukraine, have committed domestic violence, or are citizens of the aggressor state.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$103,843.00
S&P 500
$5,902.12
Tesla
$335.92
Газ TTF
$35.03
Золото
$3,239.69
Ethereum
$2,600.21