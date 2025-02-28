Graham after Zelenskiy-Trump meeting: “The President of Ukraine should resign”
Kyiv • UNN
Senator Lindsey Graham said that after the quarrel between Zelenskyy and Trump, he did not know whether the United States would cooperate with the Ukrainian president. He suggested that Zelenskyy resign or change his position.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that after the quarrel between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump , he does not know whether the United States will "deal" with Zelenskyy. Graham said this at a press conference with journalists in Washington on February 28, UNN reports.
Zelenskiy behaved terribly during the meeting and he made it impossible to sell the idea that he is a good investment to the Americans
Graham added that Zelensky should "either resign, let someone else do business with us, or change his position.
After this, can Zelenskyy conclude a deal with the US? I don't know
He called the dispute between Zelenskyy and Trump and the result of their meeting "a complete disaster." Graham said he had visited Ukraine 8-9 times since the start of the full-scale war and understands the consequences of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's actions against Ukraine.
I appreciate what the Ukrainian people did. They fought like tigers. In the end, I hoped that everything would go well with this mining deal, which will be transformative in the relationship
Recall, during the meeting, Trump reacted sharply to Zelenskyy's words that the United States would "feel" the war across the ocean. The dispute arose over the discussion of security guarantees for Ukraine and American aid.
