Governor confirms UAV attack on second oil storage facility in Rostov region

More than 5 hours later, Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev confirmed a fire at another oil storage facility in the region, which was caused by a UAV attack, Astra writes, UNN reports .

Details

Golubev confirmed the information about the fire at the Rosrezervat Atlas plant. The cause was an attack by Ukrainian UAVs. "There are no casualties. Emergency response forces are involved in extinguishing the fire. There is no threat of fire spreading to residential buildings," Golubev said.

Golubev first reported the drone attack on the region in the morning - according to him, the attack by UAVs took place around 3 am. After that, the Atlas oil storage facility caught fire, but Golubev reported the fire only at 8:40 am.

Recall

On August 18, Ukrainian drones attacked another Rosrezerv base in Rostov Oblast, the Kavkaz oil storage facility in Proletarsk. This fuel depot has been on fire for ten days since the attack.



Sources of UNN reported that on the night of August 18, as a result of a Ukrainian intelligence operation, an oil depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, which worked for the enemy military-industrial complex and supported the activities of the Russian occupation forces, was hit.



Russia announces drone attacks on oil depots, evacuations announced. Kazan airport suspends operations: what is known