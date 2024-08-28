ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121931 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125274 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 204684 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156907 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154705 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143726 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201494 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112511 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189829 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 61170 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 72669 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 45453 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 100418 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 81633 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 204638 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 201468 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189808 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216416 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 204333 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Governor confirms UAV attack on second oil storage facility in Rostov region

Governor confirms UAV attack on second oil storage facility in Rostov region

 • 24575 views

Vasily Golubev confirmed the fire at the Rosrezerv Atlas oil storage facility as a result of a Ukrainian UAV attack. This is the second attack on oil storage facilities in the region in the last 10 days.

More than 5 hours later, Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev confirmed a fire at another oil storage facility in the region, which was caused by a UAV attack, Astra writes, UNN reports

Details

Golubev confirmed the information about the fire at the Rosrezervat Atlas plant. The cause was an attack by Ukrainian UAVs. "There are no casualties. Emergency response forces are involved in extinguishing the fire. There is no threat of fire spreading to residential buildings," Golubev said.

Golubev first reported the drone attack on the region in the morning - according to him, the attack  by UAVs took place around 3 am. After that, the Atlas oil storage facility caught fire, but Golubev reported the fire only at 8:40 am.

Recall

On August 18, Ukrainian drones attacked another Rosrezerv base in Rostov Oblast, the Kavkaz oil storage facility in Proletarsk. This fuel depot has been on fire for ten days since the attack.

Sources of UNN reported that on the night of August 18, as a result of a Ukrainian intelligence operation, an oil depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, which worked for the enemy military-industrial complex and supported the activities of the Russian occupation forces, was hit.  

Russia announces drone attacks on oil depots, evacuations announced. Kazan airport suspends operations: what is known28.08.24, 08:50 • 14225 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World

