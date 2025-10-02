Government prepares to sell state-owned stakes in two major banks

The government, by its decision, gave permission to start preparations for the sale of state-owned shares of JSC "Sense Bank" and JSB "Ukrgasbank", the Ministry of Finance reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The ministry called the purpose of this decision "to reduce the share of state ownership in the banking sector and attract funds from the sale to the State Budget."

The sale of shares, as indicated, will be carried out in accordance with the law in three stages:

preparation of the share package for sale;

holding a tender;

conclusion of a sale and purchase agreement.

"The adopted decision provides for the start of preparations for the sale of shares of "Sense Bank" and "Ukrgasbank"", - the Ministry of Finance indicated.