Government launches experiment to identify deceased by biometric data

September 26, 02:33 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Three Ukrainians detained in Japan for trespassing in Fukushima-1 exclusion zoneSeptember 26, 07:03 PM • 5460 views
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council called for increasing the share of contract soldiers in the army among 18-24 year oldsSeptember 26, 09:04 PM • 3456 views
Ukraine is completing the "forest" reform: what changes await "Forests of Ukraine"September 26, 09:25 PM • 12395 views
Associate professor of Odesa University coordinated Russian attacks and recruited Ukrainian Armed Forces personnelPhotoSeptember 26, 10:52 PM • 15110 views
Fuel stations begin to close in the temporarily occupied territories - CNS12:17 AM • 10546 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 32581 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 41336 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 44737 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 48621 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Péter Szijjártó
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
Hungary
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Denmark
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 30246 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 30098 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 35665 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 38250 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 45966 views
Truth Social
The Washington Post
Financial Times
James Webb Space Telescope
The New York Times

Government launches experiment to identify deceased by biometric data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1378 views

The Government of Ukraine has supported the experimental project of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on biometric identification of deceased defenders, servicemen, and civilians. This will allow for prompt identification of individuals using fingerprints and facial images, utilizing the National Biometric Verification and Identification System (NBVIS) and the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS).

Government launches experiment to identify deceased by biometric data

The government supported the launch of an experimental project on biometric identification of the deceased. The project was developed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. It is aimed at the prompt and accurate identification of deceased defenders, servicemen, and civilians using biometric data. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The government adopted the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine "On the implementation of an experimental project for the identification of bodies (remains) of persons killed (deceased) as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, using biometric data."

The experimental project, developed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, is aimed at the prompt and accurate identification of deceased defenders, servicemen, and civilians using biometric data.

- the post says.

The introduction of this mechanism aims not only to speed up identification procedures but also to ensure timely notification of families who have lost loved ones.

It is noted that a key problem today remains the identification of the bodies of deceased servicemen and police officers repatriated to Ukraine. This necessitates the adoption of new solutions and the application of modern technologies to accelerate the identification process.

Currently, various methods are used, including DNA analysis, but this process is lengthy and not always effective, especially in the absence of comparative samples. The use of fingerprints and facial images will significantly reduce identification time and provide a more complete and systematic accounting of the deceased.

- the agency reported.

What will change?

Authorized bodies for accounting and/or searching for missing persons will be granted access to the National Biometric Verification and Identification System (NBVIS) and the Automated Dactyloscopic Information System of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (ADIS).

This will provide the ability to verify data of more than 26.6 million citizens of Ukraine, foreigners, and stateless persons and will allow for the rapid identification of the deceased using modern automated biometric technologies.

How will it work?

  • dactyloscopy and photographing of the bodies of deceased defenders are carried out;
    • the obtained data are entered into the NBVIS and ADIS using an application programming interface and checked against available biometric information arrays;
      • the results of the check are analyzed by officials who carried out the identification, after which a written notification is drawn up for the pre-trial investigation body;
        • the pre-trial investigation body attaches the received information to the materials of the criminal proceeding, which may serve as a basis for establishing the identity of the deceased with subsequent procedural formalization.

          Separately, the draft Resolution provides for the right of authorized state bodies to carry out dactyloscopy (taking fingerprints and palm prints) of servicemen and police officers directly involved in hostilities. This will allow for the formation of biometric information arrays that can be used exclusively in cases of searching for persons missing under special circumstances and for identifying the bodies of the deceased.

          For reference

          NBVIS (National Biometric Verification and Identification System) – a state information system containing biometric data of citizens of Ukraine, foreigners, and stateless persons. It is used for identifying individuals when issuing passports, ID cards, residence permits, and other official documents. Thanks to a wide array of biometric information (fingerprints, facial images), the system ensures prompt identification of deceased or deceased persons without the need to collect additional samples for comparison.

          ADIS (Automated Dactyloscopic Information System) – a state database designed to store and process dactyloscopic prints of persons who are in the field of view of law enforcement agencies. The system allows for quick verification and identification of individuals within the framework of pre-trial investigation, search, or other operational and investigative measures.

          Recall

          The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has described in detail the process of repatriation of the bodies of fallen defenders, which includes their return, identification, and dignified farewell. This procedure is complex and lengthy, but extremely important for the families of the deceased.

          Defended the country in the Kursk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions: SBU on the return of 1000 bodies of the fallen18.09.25, 14:50 • 2688 views

          Vita Zelenetska

          Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
          Ukraine