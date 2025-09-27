Government launches experiment to identify deceased by biometric data

The government supported the launch of an experimental project on biometric identification of the deceased. The project was developed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. It is aimed at the prompt and accurate identification of deceased defenders, servicemen, and civilians using biometric data. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The government adopted the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine "On the implementation of an experimental project for the identification of bodies (remains) of persons killed (deceased) as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, using biometric data."

The experimental project, developed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, is aimed at the prompt and accurate identification of deceased defenders, servicemen, and civilians using biometric data. - the post says.

The introduction of this mechanism aims not only to speed up identification procedures but also to ensure timely notification of families who have lost loved ones.

It is noted that a key problem today remains the identification of the bodies of deceased servicemen and police officers repatriated to Ukraine. This necessitates the adoption of new solutions and the application of modern technologies to accelerate the identification process.

Currently, various methods are used, including DNA analysis, but this process is lengthy and not always effective, especially in the absence of comparative samples. The use of fingerprints and facial images will significantly reduce identification time and provide a more complete and systematic accounting of the deceased. - the agency reported.

What will change?

Authorized bodies for accounting and/or searching for missing persons will be granted access to the National Biometric Verification and Identification System (NBVIS) and the Automated Dactyloscopic Information System of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (ADIS).

This will provide the ability to verify data of more than 26.6 million citizens of Ukraine, foreigners, and stateless persons and will allow for the rapid identification of the deceased using modern automated biometric technologies.

How will it work?

dactyloscopy and photographing of the bodies of deceased defenders are carried out;

the obtained data are entered into the NBVIS and ADIS using an application programming interface and checked against available biometric information arrays;

the results of the check are analyzed by officials who carried out the identification, after which a written notification is drawn up for the pre-trial investigation body;

the pre-trial investigation body attaches the received information to the materials of the criminal proceeding, which may serve as a basis for establishing the identity of the deceased with subsequent procedural formalization.

Separately, the draft Resolution provides for the right of authorized state bodies to carry out dactyloscopy (taking fingerprints and palm prints) of servicemen and police officers directly involved in hostilities. This will allow for the formation of biometric information arrays that can be used exclusively in cases of searching for persons missing under special circumstances and for identifying the bodies of the deceased.

For reference

NBVIS (National Biometric Verification and Identification System) – a state information system containing biometric data of citizens of Ukraine, foreigners, and stateless persons. It is used for identifying individuals when issuing passports, ID cards, residence permits, and other official documents. Thanks to a wide array of biometric information (fingerprints, facial images), the system ensures prompt identification of deceased or deceased persons without the need to collect additional samples for comparison.

ADIS (Automated Dactyloscopic Information System) – a state database designed to store and process dactyloscopic prints of persons who are in the field of view of law enforcement agencies. The system allows for quick verification and identification of individuals within the framework of pre-trial investigation, search, or other operational and investigative measures.

Recall

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has described in detail the process of repatriation of the bodies of fallen defenders, which includes their return, identification, and dignified farewell. This procedure is complex and lengthy, but extremely important for the families of the deceased.

