Government extends payments for all internally displaced persons until March 1, new rules follow

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to automatically extend all payments to all internally displaced persons until March 1. After that, the payments will be extended for another six months for, among others, IDPs who are pensioners and citizens with disabilities of the 1st or 2nd group. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Today, the Government has decided to automatically extend all payments to all internally displaced persons until March 1. New fair rules for IDP assistance to come into force on March 1 - Shmyhal said.

According to him, starting March 1, payments will be extended for another six months for:

- IDPs from among pensioners

- citizens with disabilities of the 1st or 2nd group

- children with disabilities, orphans and children deprived of parental care and other vulnerable categories.

"The Ministry of Social Policy will provide more details. In general, the state will continue to support more than 1.5 million internally displaced persons with payments," noted Shmyhal.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk reportedthat payments to internally displaced persons (IDPs) should be optimized, as this is a requirement of international partners.

Vereshchuk said that there are approximately 4.9 million people in Ukraine who are considered internally displaced. Of these, 2.5 million receive monthly payments.