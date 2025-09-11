Government approved 39 reconstruction projects worth UAH 1 billion

On Wednesday, September 10, the Government approved 39 new reconstruction projects worth UAH 1 billion within the framework of the Ukraine Recovery Program III. They cover water supply, sewerage, and hospitals. Local budgets will also be able to allocate subsidies not only for shelters and reconstruction but also for the protection of critical infrastructure. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko.

Reconstruction projects worth UAH 1 billion approved. In 2025, we are adding 39 new projects to the Ukraine Recovery Program III, covering water supply, sewerage, and hospital reconstruction. - the post reads.

"No additional expenditures from the state budget are required - funds have been reallocated among already approved projects," Svyrydenko added.

According to her, the Government also allowed allocating additional subsidies to local budgets not only for equipping shelters, restoring damaged life support facilities in communities in de-occupied and affected territories, but also for protecting critical infrastructure facilities.

Recall

On Wednesday, September 10, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the government's action program for 2025. The document contains 12 priorities, including security, European integration, and economic development.

