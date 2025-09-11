Government approved 39 reconstruction projects worth UAH 1 billion

$41.120.13
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 15814 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 41180 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 26749 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 29616 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 30935 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 61538 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 82758 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 65139 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 34941 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 39019 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

It is necessary to establish who controlled the drones: Fico on Russian drones in Poland
A Kyiv court has for the first time in modern Ukraine recognized a de facto marriage between two men.
Kramatorsk under massive fire: number of wounded increased to 6, including teenagers
Keith Kellogg was on his way to Poland when Russian drones attacked the country - CNN
16 Russian drones have already been found in Poland, one of them crashed near a military base
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 41175 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 61537 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 82757 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 65138 views
UNN Lite
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
Actual
Government approved 39 reconstruction projects worth UAH 1 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

On September 10, the government approved 39 new reconstruction projects worth UAH 1 billion within the framework of the Ukraine Recovery Program III. The funds were reallocated among already approved projects, so no additional state budget expenditures are required.

Government approved 39 reconstruction projects worth UAH 1 billion

On Wednesday, September 10, the Government approved 39 new reconstruction projects worth UAH 1 billion within the framework of the Ukraine Recovery Program III. They cover water supply, sewerage, and hospitals. Local budgets will also be able to allocate subsidies not only for shelters and reconstruction but also for the protection of critical infrastructure. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko.

Reconstruction projects worth UAH 1 billion approved. In 2025, we are adding 39 new projects to the Ukraine Recovery Program III, covering water supply, sewerage, and hospital reconstruction.

- the post reads.

"No additional expenditures from the state budget are required - funds have been reallocated among already approved projects," Svyrydenko added.

According to her, the Government also allowed allocating additional subsidies to local budgets not only for equipping shelters, restoring damaged life support facilities in communities in de-occupied and affected territories, but also for protecting critical infrastructure facilities.

Recall

On Wednesday, September 10, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the government's action program for 2025. The document contains 12 priorities, including security, European integration, and economic development.

Ukraine expands list of cases for war damage compensation11.09.25, 00:00 • 428 views

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine