Government allocates over one billion hryvnias to DIU to help families of fallen intelligence officers
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 1.1 billion to pay the families of fallen DIU servicemen. The one-time assistance to the families of those killed in action is at least UAH 15 million.
The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 1.1 billion to provide one-time financial assistance to the families of the fallen servicemen of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.
"UAH 1 billion 115 million 270.0 thousand has been allocated to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine from the reserve fund of the state budget on a non-refundable basis to provide one-time financial assistance to the families of the fallen servicemen of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine," Melnychuk said.
According to the Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution No. 168 "Issues of Certain Payments to Servicemen, Ranks and Commanders, Police Officers and Their Families During Martial Law", the amount of a one-time financial assistance in the event of the death of a serviceman during martial law while performing his military service duties cannot be less than UAH 15 million.
If the death of a soldier was not due to combat operations, the family will receive 750 subsistence minimums - UAH 2 million 710 thousand.
The payment for a fallen soldier is not given in one lump sum, but first the family is paid 3 million in one payment, and the rest of the money is given in equal installments over 40 months.
Recall
In January, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading a draft law that proposes to increase payments to families of civilians who died defending the state between February and March 2022 from UAH 1.9 million to UAH 15 million.