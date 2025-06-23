$41.830.15
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Second attempt on Gordon: FSB intelligence and combat network that was preparing the crime was exposed in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2788 views

SBU prevented a repeat assassination attempt on Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Gordon, having detained four FSB agent-combat groups and their coordinator in Kyiv. The Russian special service had offered a reward of USD 400,000 for the journalist's murder, entrusting the preparation of the assassination to a concealed agent in Kyiv, who formed agent-combat groups from natives of the North Caucasus.

Second attempt on Gordon: FSB intelligence and combat network that was preparing the crime was exposed in Kyiv

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine prevented a second assassination attempt on Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Gordon. As a result of a multi-stage special operation in Kyiv, four FSB agent-combat groups and their coordinator, who were preparing a contract killing, were simultaneously detained. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU on Telegram.

Details

As investigators found out, the Russian special service assigned a reward of 400 thousand US dollars for the murder of journalist Dmytro Gordon.

The occupiers entrusted the preparation for the assassination to a deeply disguised agent in Kyiv. He turned out to be a 36-year-old Russian citizen from the North Caucasus, whom the FSB had "routed" to Ukraine even before the full-scale invasion under the guise of a political exile from Russia.

- the message states.

For greater conspiracy, the Russian special service fabricated criminal cases against him and put him on the wanted list. After the beginning of the full-scale war, the FSB agent received a task from his curator: to create agent-combat groups in Kyiv from natives of the North Caucasus.

Having found "like-minded people", he bought several cars with FSB money, disguised them as a taxi service and equipped them with hidden video recorders. Driving these cars, the agents spied on Gordon to establish his daily routine, frequent whereabouts, and the presence of security.

According to the FSB's plan, after an attack on the victim with firearms, the killer was to quickly escape from the scene, get rid of the means of the crime, and "lie low." For this, the resident was looking for a motorcycle. Ukrainian counterintelligence acted proactively and detained the resident and all participants of the agent-combat groups at the stage of preparation for the assassination.

- the SBU reported.

It has also been established how the attackers received additional tasks to adjust enemy fire and "orders" for foreigners fighting for Ukraine. Among them was a Russian who is currently fighting for our state as part of the RDK.

SBU investigators notified the detained persons of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act).

The attackers are in custody. They face up to 10 years in prison with property confiscation.

The special operation was conducted under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

It should be recalled that in September 2024, the SBU neutralized another FSB agent network that was preparing terrorist attacks in Ukraine, including the murder of Dmytro Gordon.

Gordon's murder was being prepared: SBU exposes Russian FSB agent network coordinated by former MP03.09.24, 13:23 • 11033 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
