$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
12:09 AM • 192 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
07:02 PM • 8596 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
06:50 PM • 13171 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
06:25 PM • 12022 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM • 12310 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 15680 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 17929 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 13490 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 24738 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 24141 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Google launches AI agent in Chrome: Gemini will be able to open websites and fill out forms independently

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Google is integrating the Gemini AI agent into Chrome, which will be able to interact with websites, fill out forms, and perform routine tasks independently. The feature will be available in the US for AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers, allowing AI to take over complex online processes.

Google launches AI agent in Chrome: Gemini will be able to open websites and fill out forms independently

Google has introduced a revolutionary "auto-browsing" feature for the Chrome browser, which transforms Gemini into a full-fledged digital assistant. Now, artificial intelligence is capable not only of searching for information but also of independently interacting with websites: clicking buttons, comparing prices, and performing routine tasks instead of the user. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The feature allows Gemini to take over the most tedious online processes. According to Chrome Vice President Parisa Tabriz, testers successfully used the agent to fill out complex forms, collect tax documents, manage subscriptions, and even renew driver's licenses. The assistant integrates with Google Password Manager, allowing it to log in to airline or bank websites on behalf of the account owner.

Google integrates purchases from Walmart and Shopify directly into the Gemini chatbot12.01.26, 00:41 • 2740 views

Our testers have used it for a wide variety of things: scheduling meetings, filling out tedious online forms, collecting tax documents... it saved a ton of time

– noted Tabriz.

Thanks to the "Personal Intelligence" option, Gemini can take into account data from Gmail, calendar, and photos to, for example, find a travel time that does not coincide with children's school schedules.

Security and accessibility of the service

Despite its high autonomy, Google has set strict safeguards: the AI agent cannot independently conduct financial transactions or final orders without direct user confirmation.

Apple is preparing an embedded chatbot codenamed Campos for iPhone and Mac21.01.26, 23:37 • 2871 view

The browser also has built-in fraud protection models generated by other neural networks. In addition to automation features, Chrome received an integrated image creation tool, Nano Banana.

Initially, the feature will only be available in the US for users with AI Pro and AI Ultra subscriptions. The implementation of this technology in Chrome is part of Alphabet Inc.'s strategy to transform the browser from a simple window to the internet into an intelligent operating agent capable of complex logistics and personal affairs management. 

Google surpasses Apple in market value for the first time since 201908.01.26, 19:35 • 4261 view

Stepan Haftko

Google