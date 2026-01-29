Google launches AI agent in Chrome: Gemini will be able to open websites and fill out forms independently

Google has introduced a revolutionary "auto-browsing" feature for the Chrome browser, which transforms Gemini into a full-fledged digital assistant. Now, artificial intelligence is capable not only of searching for information but also of independently interacting with websites: clicking buttons, comparing prices, and performing routine tasks instead of the user. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The feature allows Gemini to take over the most tedious online processes. According to Chrome Vice President Parisa Tabriz, testers successfully used the agent to fill out complex forms, collect tax documents, manage subscriptions, and even renew driver's licenses. The assistant integrates with Google Password Manager, allowing it to log in to airline or bank websites on behalf of the account owner.

Our testers have used it for a wide variety of things: scheduling meetings, filling out tedious online forms, collecting tax documents... it saved a ton of time – noted Tabriz.

Thanks to the "Personal Intelligence" option, Gemini can take into account data from Gmail, calendar, and photos to, for example, find a travel time that does not coincide with children's school schedules.

Security and accessibility of the service

Despite its high autonomy, Google has set strict safeguards: the AI agent cannot independently conduct financial transactions or final orders without direct user confirmation.

The browser also has built-in fraud protection models generated by other neural networks. In addition to automation features, Chrome received an integrated image creation tool, Nano Banana.

Initially, the feature will only be available in the US for users with AI Pro and AI Ultra subscriptions. The implementation of this technology in Chrome is part of Alphabet Inc.'s strategy to transform the browser from a simple window to the internet into an intelligent operating agent capable of complex logistics and personal affairs management.

