Google is working on Project Jarvis: AI simplifies online research
Kyiv • UNN
Google is developing a new AI project called Jarvis to revolutionize the interaction with web browsers. The project is expected to be presented in December along with the announcement of the new Gemini language model.
Google is working on a revolutionary artificial intelligence technology that will change the way users interact with web browsers. This is reported by The Information, UNN.
Details
According to the information, the new product, codenamed Project Jarvis, is designed to perform tasks related to information research and shopping with maximum convenience for users.
Google is expected to demonstrate Project Jarvis in December this year as part of the announcement of its new flagship large-scale language model Gemini. According to the sources, the project aims to integrate artificial intelligence into web surfing processes, which will significantly simplify the performance of everyday tasks.
Google invests in nuclear energy to support the development of artificial intelligence15.10.24, 04:29 • 17016 views