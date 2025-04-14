$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 15136 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13281 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18704 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28169 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 60356 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 57138 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33405 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59465 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106495 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165372 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Goldman Sachs raised its gold price forecast to $3,700 per ounce

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4976 views

Investment company Goldman Sachs has increased its gold price forecast to $3,700 per ounce due to demand from banks and recession risks. Spot prices reached $3,245.42 per ounce.

Goldman Sachs raised its gold price forecast to $3,700 per ounce

One of the largest investment companies in the US and the world, Goldman Sachs, has raised its forecast for the price of gold at the end of 2025 to $3,700 per ounce from $3,300, with a projected range of $3,650-$3,950, citing higher-than-expected demand from central banks and higher inflows of exchange-traded funds due to recession risks, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

"If a recession occurs, ETF (exchange-traded investment funds) inflows may accelerate even further and raise gold prices to $3,880 per troy ounce (toz) by the end of the year," the bank said in a statement on Friday.

However, as indicated, against the background of a decrease in political uncertainty, ETF inflows are "likely to return to our rate-based forecasts, with year-end prices closer to $3,550 per ton ounce".

The bank also raised its central bank demand assumption to 80 metric tons per month from 70 tons previously.

Spot gold prices reached another record high on Monday at $3,245.42 an ounce, but lacked clear direction as the market "digested" the ongoing tariff story.

Addition

The White House has exempted smartphones and computers from "reciprocal" US tariffs, but President Donald Trump has warned that tariffs are still likely at some point.

Trump: Chinese smartphones and computers will not escape duties, they will simply be moved to another "basket"14.04.25, 03:42 • 4208 views

