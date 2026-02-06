Gold rises amid market collapse, silver shows volatility

$43.170.02
February 5, 03:05 PM • 29492 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 32804 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 27758 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 41175 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 76805 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 31560 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 29859 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 23010 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 15712 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 15199 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Popular news
Ministry of Energy: the most difficult situation is in the Kyiv area, which was powered by CHP-4February 5, 09:38 PM • 16338 views
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region: houses damaged, 12,000 subscribers without powerVideoFebruary 5, 10:32 PM • 7316 views
Missile attack on Russian Belgorod: local residents report water, electricity, and heating outagesVideoFebruary 5, 11:04 PM • 7626 views
Ukrzaliznytsia showed the return of 116 Ukrainians released from captivity homeVideoFebruary 5, 11:37 PM • 9134 views
Before summer: Russian officials warn Putin of economic crisis threat in Russia - WP01:53 AM • 5580 views
Publications
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 15202 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 72858 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 102808 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 11045 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 14270 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 23656 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 27230 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 58230 views
The Hill

Gold rises amid market collapse, silver shows volatility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

The price of gold rose by 2.3% to $4879.45 per ounce, while silver increased by 3.8% to $73.91 per ounce after a significant drop. CME raised margins on precious metals to reduce risks.

Gold rises amid market collapse, silver shows volatility

Gold rose on Friday, while silver faced volatility amid a global stock market collapse, as US exchange operator CME raised margins on precious metals for the third time this year to reduce risks, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Spot gold rose 2.3% to $4,879.45 an ounce by 05:52 GMT (07:52 Kyiv time) and was up 0.3% for the week. US gold futures for April delivery added 0.2% to $4,897.20 an ounce.

Spot silver rose 3.8% to $73.91 an ounce after falling about 10% in early Asian trading below $65, a more than one-and-a-half-month low. The last session saw a 19.1% drop.

For the week, silver prices fell more than 13% after an 18% drop last week, the largest weekly decline since 2011.

The sole Chinese silver futures fund, UBS SDIC Silver Futures Fund, fell 10% on Friday within its daily limit, its sixth consecutive session of declines.

"There's a lot of evidence that there's a general decline in risk appetite. In the current environment, gold is generally holding its own, and silver is falling under pressure from risk reduction," said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

Global stock markets continued their decline for a third consecutive session, as the Wall Street sell-off intensified, and precious metals and cryptocurrencies were gripped by severe volatility.

Bitcoin on the verge of $60,000 as investors flee risky bets06.02.26, 08:25 • 1322 views

"The correction in gold and silver prices came at the right time, just before the Chinese New Year. So we may see an increase in purchases from Chinese consumers," said ANZ analyst Soni Kumari, adding that short-term volatility may persist until a partial unwinding of weak positions occurs.

On Thursday, CME Group raised margin requirements for gold and silver contracts, as the world's largest commodity exchange seeks to reduce risks associated with increased volatility.

Gold surpasses Bitcoin in volatility with sharpest price swings since 2008 crisis - Bloomberg02.02.26, 16:54 • 2343 views

Spot platinum rose 0.4% to $1,993.95 an ounce after reaching an all-time high of $2,918.80 on January 26, while palladium rose 2.2% to $1,651.74. Both metals were down for the week.

Julia Shramko

