Gold prices stabilized after the US-China tariff agreement

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
EBRD ухудшил прогноз роста экономики Украины в 2025 году до 3,3%
07:44 AM • 352 views

EBRD ухудшил прогноз роста экономики Украины в 2025 году до 3,3%

05:20 AM • 25721 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:00 AM • 38155 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 48436 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 49323 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 54414 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 85752 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 87178 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 36585 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 32880 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
4.1m/s
60%
748mm
Popular news

ISW: The Kremlin is militarizing the occupied territories of Ukraine, staffing local authorities with veterans of the "special military operation"

May 13, 12:27 AM • 16245 views

"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

May 13, 01:22 AM • 19076 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

02:10 AM • 25575 views

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

02:42 AM • 21608 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

03:13 AM • 19006 views
Publications

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:20 AM • 25723 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

05:00 AM • 38156 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 85754 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 87179 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 106053 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 2130 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 38952 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 77303 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 52754 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 58180 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Gold prices stabilized after the US-China tariff agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1250 views

Gold prices stabilized during Asian trading on Tuesday. Tariff reductions between the US and China have increased risk appetite.

Gold prices stabilized after the US-China tariff agreement

Gold prices stabilized in Asian trading on Tuesday after the de-escalation of tariffs between the US and China, which increased risk appetite and caused a sharp drop in the value of the precious metal. This is reported by Investing, writes UNN.

Details

However, gold prices found support as markets remained tense due to further possible de-escalation of trade tensions, as well as expectations of key US consumer price inflation data, which also dampened sentiment.

However, any significant recovery in gold prices was limited by the strengthening of the dollar, which jumped sharply on the news of a trade agreement between the US and China.

Spot gold remained unchanged at $3,236.95 per ounce, while gold futures for delivery in June rose 0.4% to $3,240.42 per ounce as of 00:26 AM Eastern Time (04:45 GMT).

Gold is losing ground due to the US-China deal, which reduces demand for protective assets

Gold fell sharply on Monday after Washington and Beijing announced a significant reduction in mutual trade tariffs for the next 90 days following positive high-level talks in Geneva.

The US will reduce tariffs on Chinese goods to 30% from 145%, while China will reduce its tariffs on American goods to 10% from 125%.

This announcement sparked optimism about further de-escalation in the ongoing trade war between the US and China, and also led to a massive buying of risky assets. The main beneficiaries were stock markets — Wall Street indices rose by 2.5–4.5% on Monday.

This trend has led to a decrease in demand for protective assets, including gold, which previously benefited from rising tensions in trade relations between the US and China.

Gold was also affected by a sharp strengthening of the dollar, which was caused by growing optimism about the US economy amid news of tariff de-escalation with China.

Other precious metals also rose on Tuesday, but recovered from sharp losses in the previous session. Platinum futures rose 0.5% to $982.65 per ounce, and silver futures rose 1.7% to $33.163 per ounce.

Industrial metals remain in a positive trend due to improved prospects for the global economy amid easing trade tensions. Benchmark copper futures on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4% to $9,519.35 per tonne, and US copper futures added 0.1% to $4.6335 per pound.

US CPI inflation - in the spotlight for further economic signals

The main focus is now on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which is due to be released later on Tuesday. They will provide additional signals about the state of the world's largest economy.

CPI inflation is expected to remain high compared to the previous month, especially given the rise in prices caused by higher US trade tariffs.

This data may affect both the dollar exchange rate and expectations regarding future interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve System - and this is closely related to the outlook for gold.

Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday it expects only one rate cut from the Fed this year, compared to previous forecasts of three cuts.

Let us remind

The US and China have agreed to temporarily reduce tariffs on each other's goods. This is done to ease trade tensions and allow time to resolve disputes.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the WorldFinance
Federal Reserve
Washington, D.C.
Beijing
China
United States
Brent
$64.92
Bitcoin
$102,550.40
S&P 500
$5,831.31
Tesla
$316.72
Газ TTF
$35.39
Золото
$3,266.90
Ethereum
$2,453.50