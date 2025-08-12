$41.450.06
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 1722 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
08:17 AM • 1500 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
06:06 AM • 9562 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
05:29 AM • 16672 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 77109 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 124936 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 176970 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 128802 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 93046 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closed
Gold prices rise ahead of US inflation data release

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

Gold prices are moderately rising after a fall, as investors await US inflation data. The spot price of gold rose by 0.1% to $3348.41 per ounce.

Gold prices rise ahead of US inflation data release

After a significant drop the day before, gold prices showed a moderate increase on Tuesday. Investors are awaiting key US inflation statistics, which could determine the Federal Reserve's next steps in cutting interest rates. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Tuesday morning brought a moderate increase in gold quotes on world markets. As of 06:38 GMT, the spot price rose by 0.1% and amounted to $3,348.41 per ounce. Meanwhile, US December gold futures fell by 0.2% to $3,397.10 per ounce.

The day before, the market experienced a sharp decline: the price of gold fell by 1.6%, and futures by more than 2%. The reason was a comment by US President Donald Trump about the absence of plans to impose tariffs on imported gold bars, which cooled the previous excitement.

Experts note that currently, investors' attention is focused on a possible Fed rate cut in September.

If the CPI data turns out to be even slightly lower than forecasts, it will only strengthen confidence in a rate cut

- explained OANDA senior market analyst Kelvin Wong.

In his opinion, such a scenario would reduce the cost of holding gold, and consistently low yields on 10-year US Treasury bonds would provide additional support for the precious metals market.

Calculations by economists surveyed by Reuters indicate that the core consumer price index in July likely rose by 0.3%, bringing the annual figure to 3%. This is above the Fed's target of 2%. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of a September rate cut is currently estimated by traders at 85%.

In parallel, silver rose by 0.7% to $37.89 per ounce, platinum rose by 0.4% to $1,331.50, and palladium added 0.8% to $1,145.03.

Stepan Haftko

