Bitcoin on the verge of a new historical record: institutional investors are heating up the crypto market

The Bitcoin exchange rate approached its historical maximum, rising to $122,000 amid growing interest from large investors and corporate treasuries, which are actively reorienting themselves towards digital assets. The market is reacting with a rapid growth, which has reached its highest marks in the last four years. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The weekend was significant for the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin rose by 3.2%, almost touching its record level of $123,205, recorded in July.

According to Coingecko data, digital asset management funds currently hold $113 billion in Bitcoin, and similar structures focused on Ethereum hold about $13 billion. This indicates a systemic redistribution of capital towards cryptocurrencies.

Analysts explain the wave of optimism by a combination of several factors: the inflow of funds into spot ETFs in the US, the growing demand for corporate treasury bonds, and a change in investor sentiment after the introduction of US tariffs on gold imports.

Amid geopolitical risks and logistical problems with gold supply, Bitcoin is increasingly perceived as a universal, duty-free, and cross-border tool for capital preservation - notes Rachel Lucas, crypto analyst at BTC Markets.

Against the backdrop of the market rally, a political note also sounded - Eric Trump, the son of the current US president, publicly welcomed the growth of Bitcoin, and the media reported on the Trump family's plans to create a public company for storing WLFI tokens.

Experts predict that the next test for Bitcoin will be breaking the $123,205 level. If the momentum weakens, the key support could be the area around $116,000.

Recall

The Donald Trump administration called on all US government agencies to update regulatory approaches as soon as possible to cryptocurrency and ensure its full implementation into the national economy.