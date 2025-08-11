$41.390.07
752mm
Bitcoin on the verge of a new historical record: institutional investors are heating up the crypto market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1296 views

Bitcoin's price rose to $122,000, approaching its all-time high of $123,205. The growth is driven by the interest of large investors and corporate treasuries.

Bitcoin on the verge of a new historical record: institutional investors are heating up the crypto market

The Bitcoin exchange rate approached its historical maximum, rising to $122,000 amid growing interest from large investors and corporate treasuries, which are actively reorienting themselves towards digital assets. The market is reacting with a rapid growth, which has reached its highest marks in the last four years. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The weekend was significant for the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin rose by 3.2%, almost touching its record level of $123,205, recorded in July.

According to Coingecko data, digital asset management funds currently hold $113 billion in Bitcoin, and similar structures focused on Ethereum hold about $13 billion. This indicates a systemic redistribution of capital towards cryptocurrencies.

Analysts explain the wave of optimism by a combination of several factors: the inflow of funds into spot ETFs in the US, the growing demand for corporate treasury bonds, and a change in investor sentiment after the introduction of US tariffs on gold imports.

Amid geopolitical risks and logistical problems with gold supply, Bitcoin is increasingly perceived as a universal, duty-free, and cross-border tool for capital preservation

- notes Rachel Lucas, crypto analyst at BTC Markets.

Against the backdrop of the market rally, a political note also sounded - Eric Trump, the son of the current US president, publicly welcomed the growth of Bitcoin, and the media reported on the Trump family's plans to create a public company for storing WLFI tokens.

Experts predict that the next test for Bitcoin will be breaking the $123,205 level. If the momentum weakens, the key support could be the area around $116,000.

Recall

The Donald Trump administration called on all US government agencies to update regulatory approaches as soon as possible to cryptocurrency and ensure its full implementation into the national economy.

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
