Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
07:08 AM • 10162 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
05:31 AM • 15682 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 54769 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 70099 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 99303 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 116046 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitions
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 119072 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 86353 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 57425 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to Ukraine
Gold prices hit three-week high amid Fed expectations and US shutdown end

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

Gold prices rose to their highest level in nearly three weeks due to expectations of a Fed rate cut in December and signs of an end to the US government shutdown. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $4,131.32 an ounce, while futures rose 0.4% to $4,137.50 an ounce.

Gold prices hit three-week high amid Fed expectations and US shutdown end

Gold prices rose on Tuesday to their highest level in nearly three weeks amid growing expectations of another interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December and signs of an end to the US government shutdown. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the spot price of gold rose by 0.4% to $4,131.32 per ounce (as of 06:36 GMT), reaching its highest level since October 23. Gold futures for December delivery in the US rose by 0.4% to $4,137.50 per ounce.

The US Senate on Monday approved a deal that will restore federal funding and end the longest government shutdown.

Key economic indicators, such as the non-farm employment report, were delayed due to the government shutdown. The resumption of government operations in the coming days will provide more clarity on the US economic outlook and the path of Fed interest rates.

"The idea of the government shutdown ending was seen as removing a layer of uncertainty, which allowed markets to re-engage with one of the main speculative themes of the year," said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro analysis at Tastylive.

"For the rest of the year, the bias is still upwards. Currently, the path of least resistance for gold leads to the October high, and beyond that, we can expect even greater growth."

Oil prices rose amid optimism about the end of the US shutdown10.11.25, 09:28 • 6242 views

Traders are pricing in about a 64% chance of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut next month, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Fed Board member Stephen Miran said on Monday that a 50 basis point rate cut in December would be appropriate, noting that inflation is falling and unemployment is rising.

Other metals also showed gains: spot silver rose 0.5% to $50.81 per ounce, platinum rose 0.7% to $1,588.80, and palladium rose 1.1% to $1,430.54.

Recall

According to fintech expert and co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions, Olena Sosedka, the trend of rising gold prices is reinforced by the unstable geopolitical situation in the world.

"Wars, trade conflicts, unpredictable decisions of world leaders - all this creates an atmosphere of constant instability, in which gold becomes a universal insurance. So the jump in the value of gold is not just a financial event, it is a marker of investor confidence in the modern economy. And for the fintech market, this is a clear signal: technology can make finance more convenient, but the basis of trust is always built on simple and understandable values," summarized Olena Sosedka.

She noted that the current rise in the value of gold is only the tip of the iceberg, because at the global level it indicates investors' preparation for a weakening dollar. The depreciation of the American currency makes gold more accessible to buyers in international markets, which, in turn, increases demand and stimulates further price growth.

The main drivers of stable demand for gold remain central banks, primarily China and Russia. They are actively increasing their gold reserves, effectively implementing a de-dollarization strategy and demonstrating a desire to reduce dependence on the American currency.

Olga Rozgon

