“Glory to Ukraine,” said ‘Kill Bill’ star Daryl Hannah from the Oscar stage before the winner was announced
Kyiv • UNN
Actress Daryl Hannah supported Ukraine during the Oscar ceremony before the announcement of the winner in the Best Editing category. The winner was the film Anora, about the relationship between a sex worker and the son of a Russian oligarch.
American actress known for her roles in the films “Kill Bill” and “Kill Bill 2” Daryl Hannah mentioned Ukraine before the announcement of the winner in the nomination for Best Editing at the Oscars. This was reported by CNN, UNN.
Glory to Ukraine! That's who's really the coolest!
They competed in the Best Editing nomination:
- “Anora”
- “Brutalist”
- “Conclave”
- “Emilia Perez”
- “Wicked: The Enchantress”
The winner was the film Anora by Sean Baker, which tells the story of the relationship between sex worker Anora and the son of a Russian oligarch. Russian actor Yuri Borisov was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, but did not win. The award went to Kieren Culkin.
Yuriy Borisov is a member of the Myrotvorets database. In 2020, he played in the Russian movie Kalashnikov, which was filmed in occupied Crimea. A year earlier, he appeared in the movie T-34, which glorified the Russian army.
The film was also nominated for Best Picture.
Recall
The animated film “The Stream. The Last Cat on Earth, produced by Latvia , won in the Best Animated Feature Film nomination. Earlier, it also won a Golden Globe.