What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list
02:41 PM • 7564 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 18742 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 23115 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 25851 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 28999 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 78503 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 166904 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 121334 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 113201 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 220555 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

"Glory to Russia" burned on the body: the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed the authenticity of the photograph with the consequences of torture of Ukrainian soldiers in Russian captivity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

A representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed the authenticity of the photograph of a Ukrainian soldier with scars and the inscription "Glory to Russia" made in captivity. More than 90% of those released confirm torture and human rights violations.

"Glory to Russia" burned on the body: the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed the authenticity of the photograph with the consequences of torture of Ukrainian soldiers in Russian captivity

The photograph of a Ukrainian soldier released from Russian captivity, whose body bore numerous scars and the inscription "glory to Russia" burned into it, is authentic. This was announced by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, during a telethon.

It is not about the latest exchange. This is a photograph of a prisoner of war released during previous exchanges. Actually, how the photo got into the network: the doctor simply could not stand it during the examinations, took a picture of it and posted it on the network so that everyone could see what is happening to Ukrainian prisoners of war

 - he said. 

Yusov emphasized that more than 90% of those released from Russian captivity confirm violations of the rights of prisoners of war, their conditions of detention and the Geneva Convention in general.

And yes, it also includes torture

- he added. 

Addition 

russia has at least 300 places of detention for Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians — both on its territory and in the occupied regions of Ukraine, and even in belarus. The representative of the Coordination Headquarters also noted that the russian side even developed special instructions with a list of types of torture and the expected consequences after them. 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarCrimes and emergencies
Belarus
Ukraine
