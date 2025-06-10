"Glory to Russia" burned on the body: the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed the authenticity of the photograph with the consequences of torture of Ukrainian soldiers in Russian captivity

The photograph of a Ukrainian soldier released from Russian captivity, whose body bore numerous scars and the inscription "glory to Russia" burned into it, is authentic. This was announced by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, during a telethon.

It is not about the latest exchange. This is a photograph of a prisoner of war released during previous exchanges. Actually, how the photo got into the network: the doctor simply could not stand it during the examinations, took a picture of it and posted it on the network so that everyone could see what is happening to Ukrainian prisoners of war - he said.

Yusov emphasized that more than 90% of those released from Russian captivity confirm violations of the rights of prisoners of war, their conditions of detention and the Geneva Convention in general.

And yes, it also includes torture - he added.

Addition

russia has at least 300 places of detention for Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians — both on its territory and in the occupied regions of Ukraine, and even in belarus. The representative of the Coordination Headquarters also noted that the russian side even developed special instructions with a list of types of torture and the expected consequences after them.