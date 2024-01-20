Global "peace summit": Swiss president explains why she would like to see russia present

Swiss President Viola Amherd believes that a peace conference on Ukraine could take place in 2024, and also notes that without the participation of Russia "the summit is unlikely to become a real peace meeting," UNN reports with reference to Swissinfo.

The peace summit on Ukraine planned by Switzerland should take place as soon as possible, says Swiss President Viola Amherd.

"It should definitely happen in 2024," Amherd said.

Without Russia's participation, the summit is unlikely to be a genuine peaceful meeting: "Russia will probably not be there, but we are looking for discussions with everyone else," she added.

At the same time, the president hinted that Switzerland is also in contact with Russia. "Switzerland talks to everybody," she explained, "I've been told several times in the last few days how important this is and how happy everybody is that somebody can talk to everybody. Channels of communication exist and they are open.

It is not yet known whether the summit will be held at the level of ministers or heads of state. "Of course, there is a small risk that we will not be able to organize the summit," Amherd admitted. But if Switzerland does not try, it will definitely not happen. "You also have to have the courage to say sometimes that we will try our best.

However, Amherd is tempering expectations. "We cannot expect a ready-made peace plan at the end of our summit," the president said. - "But if we can start the peace process, we will have already achieved a lot.

According to her, it would be a success if a wide range of countries participated, including countries from the South - in particular South Africa, India, Brazil and Saudi Arabia - and, if possible, China.

