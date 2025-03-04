Global government borrowing to reach a record $12.3 trillion - FT

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 18561 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110660 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170996 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107655 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344041 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173919 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145140 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196201 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124952 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108182 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24895 views

Movement on the "blue" metro line in Kyiv has been restored: the passenger who was hit by a train in the afternoon is alive

April 3, 03:58 PM • 11167 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12661 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21796 views

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM • 11301 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 18561 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87460 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 110660 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170996 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160677 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21796 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24895 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38854 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47442 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135996 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Global government borrowing to reach a record $12.3 trillion - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21788 views

Global government borrowing will increase by 3% to $12.3 trillion due to rising defense spending and high interest rates. Total debt will reach $76.9 trillion, which will account for 70.2% of global GDP.

Global government borrowing to reach a record $12.3 trillion - FT

Global government borrowing is expected to reach a record $12.3 trillion this year, as rising defense and other expenditures in the largest economies and higher interest rates collectively push the debt level upward, reports the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

A 3% increase in the issuance of government bonds in 138 countries will lead to an increase in the total debt volume - which has been exacerbated by the global financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the need to increase defense spending in Europe - to a record $76.9 trillion, according to estimates from S&P Global Ratings.

Major economies are focused on fiscal policy to "weather the crisis while the crisis continues, and as a result, you really have a sovereign picture with much higher debt," said Roberto Sifon-Arevallo, global head of sovereign borrowing at S&P.

He added that this has been intensified by the rising costs of debt servicing.

Borrowing to finance higher expenditures "was acceptable and sustainable as long as you had borrowing costs that were pre-pandemic, now it is a much bigger problem," Sifon-Arevallo said.

Deteriorating public finances are raising concerns among major investors, with bond giant Pimco warning in December that it plans to reduce its commitment to long-term U.S. debt due in part to "debt sustainability issues." Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warned that the United Kingdom risks entering a "debt death spiral" as it has to borrow more and more during a self-fulfilling bond sell-off.

In the U.S., the world's largest borrower, "widespread budget deficits, high interest costs, and significant refinancing demands" will lead to an increase in long-term issuance to $4.9 trillion, S&P stated, whose data does not include short-term Treasury bills and other forms of government borrowing.

The agency expects the U.S. government's budget deficit to remain above 6 percent of GDP until 2026, but it claims that the dollar's status as the world's de facto reserve currency will continue to provide the U.S. with "significant flexibility" in public finances.

China, the world's second-largest borrower, is expected to increase its long-term issuance by the equivalent of over $370 billion to $2.1 trillion as it spends heavily to revive its domestic economy. Outside of the G7 countries and China, borrowing in the rest of the world is expected to remain generally at previous levels.

Overall, according to S&P, the debt volume will reach 70.2% of global GDP. This figure has been steadily rising since 2022, but is below the 73.8% reached in 2020 when governments responded to the pandemic with massive spending programs.

S&P also highlighted a significant deterioration in credit quality after the global financial crisis for several major economies. The share of debt coming from borrowers with the highest AAA rating has decreased, as countries like the U.S. and the United Kingdom have fallen out of this group.

The recent increase in government debt supply, combined with investor concerns about economic prospects, has led to "sharper yields and a resurgence of investor fears regarding weak fiscal positions in many developed economies," S&P stated.

Sifon-Arevallo said that investors have an appetite for debt issuance as bond fund assets under management have increased. But the rising cost of servicing the growing debt burden will hit other government ambitions, such as infrastructure spending, he added. This has contributed to "changes in political tones" around the world.

"The rise of more fiscally conservative [political] movements is related to the fact that you have seen this huge increase in budget deficits and debt," he said.

Ukraine's public debt reaches 87.9% of expected GDP in 2024 - Ministry of Finance06.02.25, 12:55 • 25403 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
S&P Global Ratings
United Kingdom
China
United States
Ukraine
