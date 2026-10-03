Glaciers are disappearing before our very eyes – scientists warn of “catastrophic decades” ahead for the Alps

Swiss glaciers have lost almost a fifth of their mass over the past five years and could practically disappear by the end of the century. LRT reports on the rapid changes in the Alps, citing a new report, writes UNN.

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In just the first eight months of 2026, Swiss glaciers lost 6.5% of their mass. Scientists estimate that more than 2 trillion liters of water melted away—more than four times the amount of fresh water consumed by Swiss households in a year.

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Ice thickness decreased by 2.5–4 meters in some areas in this year alone. Researchers emphasize that the scale of the changes, which just a few years ago seemed like a future climate scenario, has become a reality.

"We are living in a new world"

This year, I would say, was catastrophic. There are no other words for it. But 2022 was already catastrophic, and I am convinced that even more catastrophic years await us in the coming decades — said Matthias Huss, director of the Swiss Glacier Monitoring Programme.

Scientists are recording not only the melting of glaciers but also their destruction from within. Cavities are forming in the ice mass, causing glaciers to break down faster and potentially collapse, posing a danger to surrounding areas.

At the current rate of developments, Switzerland's glaciers could almost completely disappear by the end of the 21st century. At the same time, according to researchers' estimates, stringent measures to reduce emissions and combat climate change could still preserve around 30–40% of the glaciers.

The third-lowest level of sea ice in the history of observations has been recorded in Antarctica