Climate change is "driving" tropical animals northward — another species has been spotted in an unusual location

A tropical sea turtle laid eggs on a beach in Southern California, marking the first time in history that this has happened on the U.S. West Coast. Scientists say it is the latest sign of warming ocean waters. The New York Times reports, according to UNN.

Details

The olive ridley sea turtle is the smallest species of sea turtle and is endangered. These animals usually live in tropical and subtropical waters off the coasts of Mexico and India. California lies farther north.

According to the publication, on September 16, the turtle dug a nest on a beach near Seal Beach and laid eggs. Three days later, the animal was spotted again several kilometers to the south, near the Huntington pier, where it was laying eggs once more. Scientists do not know whether it was the same turtle.

Video: The New York Times

"On Tuesday, scientists said that the turtle’s appearance is a sign of what is to come in California. Waters off the West Coast have been warming for many years, attracting species accustomed to warmer climates, such as brightly colored tropical sea slugs and Humboldt squid. This year, the trend has intensified because of a strong El Niño — a periodic climate phenomenon characterized by warmer temperatures in the Pacific Ocean," the publication writes.

The nest will now be monitored throughout the incubation period, which may last about two months, and the eggs will be protected with special enclosures.

Recall

In Peru, scientists discovered 27 new animal species. The finds include an amphibious mouse, a tree salamander, and a fish with an unusual teardrop-shaped extension on its head.