Germany will no longer accept appeals of visa denials

From July 1, the decision of the German government to cancel the appeal procedure for refusing a German visa came into force. This was reported by DW with reference to the website of the German Foreign Ministry, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that appeals are being canceled worldwide to free up additional capacity to process more visa applications and reduce the waiting time for visa decisions.

Now, applicants who have been denied a visa have two options: either submit a new visa application or appeal the embassy's decision in the administrative court in Berlin. The new rule will apply to German diplomatic missions worldwide.

According to the German Foreign Ministry, in 2024, German embassies processed about 2 million applications for German visas, of which 485,000 were applications for national visas for long-term stays in Germany. This is 7% more than in 2023, and 26% more than in 2019 - before the coronavirus pandemic.

