Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
01:57 PM • 2782 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 10268 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 43299 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
10:00 AM • 32082 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 45201 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 118068 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 122548 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 58333 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 115360 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 176378 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Germany will no longer accept appeals of visa denials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

Starting July 1, Germany is abolishing the visa denial appeal procedure worldwide. Applicants can now submit a new application or challenge the decision in the Berlin Administrative Court.

Germany will no longer accept appeals of visa denials

From July 1, the decision of the German government to cancel the appeal procedure for refusing a German visa came into force. This was reported by DW with reference to the website of the German Foreign Ministry, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that appeals are being canceled worldwide to free up additional capacity to process more visa applications and reduce the waiting time for visa decisions.

Now, applicants who have been denied a visa have two options: either submit a new visa application or appeal the embassy's decision in the administrative court in Berlin. The new rule will apply to German diplomatic missions worldwide.

According to the German Foreign Ministry, in 2024, German embassies processed about 2 million applications for German visas, of which 485,000 were applications for national visas for long-term stays in Germany. This is 7% more than in 2023, and 26% more than in 2019 - before the coronavirus pandemic.

Ukrainians abroad gained access to a new system of notarial services from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs01.07.25, 14:10 • 718 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Germany
Berlin
