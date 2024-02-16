Germany will continue to support an independent Ukraine: Scholz tells about the details of the security agreement

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 58470 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115667 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121058 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163197 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164519 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266262 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176573 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166780 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148579 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236671 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 80667 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 58349 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 94172 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 55096 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 35843 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266265 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236673 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222147 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247600 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233859 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115668 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99144 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100342 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116889 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117561 views
Actual
Germany will continue to support an independent Ukraine: Scholz tells about the details of the security agreement

Germany will continue to support an independent Ukraine: Scholz tells about the details of the security agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23003 views

Germany will continue to support Ukraine's independence and its defense against Russia through a new security agreement that includes military, demining, and infrastructure assistance.

Ukraine's security agreement with Germany will provide for support to Ukraine in building modern defense capabilities of the armed forces, as well as in demining, energy infrastructure, and reconstruction.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports .

Details

Today we are taking another historic step. President Zelenskyy and I have signed an agreement on bilateral relations and security guarantees. This document is difficult to overestimate. It establishes that Germany will continue to support an independent Ukraine that defends itself against Russian aggression for as long as necessary

- Scholz said.

He added that Germany will support Ukraine in building modern defense capabilities of its armed forces to prevent any future Russian aggression.

If Russia thinks about it in the future, we have detailed diplomatic, economic and military agreements on how we will help Ukraine. This agreement is the embodiment of what the G7 countries agreed to last year in Vilnius. It is a pledge that has already been joined by more than 20 countries. We are the second country to sign the agreement on security guarantees. Other countries will follow. Right after us are our French friends

- adds the Chancellor.

He also emphasized that today's agreement also covers assistance in the civilian sphere, such as demining, energy infrastructure and reconstruction.

In addition, Scholz said that Ukraine assumes responsibility for continuing reforms leading to EU membership.

Recall

Germany is preparing a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 1.1 billion euros, which will include howitzers, ammunition, air defense systems and missiles. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

