Germany will continue to support an independent Ukraine: Scholz tells about the details of the security agreement

Ukraine's security agreement with Germany will provide for support to Ukraine in building modern defense capabilities of the armed forces, as well as in demining, energy infrastructure, and reconstruction.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports .

Details

Today we are taking another historic step. President Zelenskyy and I have signed an agreement on bilateral relations and security guarantees. This document is difficult to overestimate. It establishes that Germany will continue to support an independent Ukraine that defends itself against Russian aggression for as long as necessary - Scholz said.

He added that Germany will support Ukraine in building modern defense capabilities of its armed forces to prevent any future Russian aggression.

If Russia thinks about it in the future, we have detailed diplomatic, economic and military agreements on how we will help Ukraine. This agreement is the embodiment of what the G7 countries agreed to last year in Vilnius. It is a pledge that has already been joined by more than 20 countries. We are the second country to sign the agreement on security guarantees. Other countries will follow. Right after us are our French friends - adds the Chancellor.

He also emphasized that today's agreement also covers assistance in the civilian sphere, such as demining, energy infrastructure and reconstruction.

In addition, Scholz said that Ukraine assumes responsibility for continuing reforms leading to EU membership.

Recall

Germany is preparing a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 1.1 billion euros, which will include howitzers, ammunition, air defense systems and missiles.