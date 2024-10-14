Germany receives anonymous bomb threat against DW editorial office
Kyiv • UNN
The Deutsche Welle office in Bonn received an anonymous bomb threat. The office staff was evacuated and the premises are being checked.
"The DW editorial office received an anonymous bomb threat. Employees of the office in Bonn have been evacuated and the premises are being checked," the statement said.
