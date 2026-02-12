Germany nominated Carsten Breuer for the position of Chairman of the NATO Military Committee

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
Exclusive
11:56 AM • 1780 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 6088 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
09:49 AM • 11779 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 20811 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
08:30 AM • 66776 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 45333 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 56245 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 44454 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 34989 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 29810 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.9m/s
90%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin subordinates Rosgvardia and EMERCOM to Chief of General Staff Gerasimov - ISWFebruary 12, 04:02 AM • 36101 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideo08:05 AM • 11509 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS08:19 AM • 16065 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 24326 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 7470 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 7526 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 61896 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 55194 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 56872 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 66198 views
Actual people
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Mykola Tyshchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Dnipro
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 24362 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 31325 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 32941 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 33319 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 34413 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
WhatsApp

Germany nominated Carsten Breuer for the position of Chairman of the NATO Military Committee

Kyiv • UNN

 • 766 views

Germany has nominated Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer for the position of Chairman of the NATO Military Committee. The new chairman will take office in the summer of 2027.

Germany nominated Carsten Breuer for the position of Chairman of the NATO Military Committee

Germany has nominated Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer for the position of Chairman of the NATO Military Committee — one of the most influential military positions in the Alliance. This was announced by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on the eve of a meeting of defense chiefs in Brussels, where they will discuss strengthening European security and supporting Ukraine. This is reported by Deutsche Presse-Agentur, writes UNN.

Details

Breuer has held the position of Inspector General of the Bundeswehr — the country's armed forces — since March 2023.

The Chairman of the NATO Military Committee is considered one of the most influential officers alongside the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR).

As the chief military advisor to the Secretary General, the committee chairman acts as a liaison between NATO and the defense ministers of all member states.

The successor to the current chairman, Italian Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, is to be determined at a meeting in Copenhagen in September. The new chairman will take office in the summer of 2027.

NATO prepares for Ankara summit and increased allied defense spending – Rutte11.02.26, 16:39 • 2516 views

61-year-old Breuer, whom Pistorius called "highly respected," previously headed the anti-crisis group for combating coronavirus in the Federal Chancellery.

The minister noted that Breuer has made a significant contribution to strengthening Germany's defense capabilities in recent years, ensuring the growth of the armed forces.

According to Pistorius, the candidacy was also supported by Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

In the coming years, European countries should hold more high-ranking positions in NATO, according to an Alliance statement released on Tuesday.

This step is part of a transition to a fairer distribution of burden and responsibility, NATO noted. This comes against the backdrop of a reorientation of US foreign policy away from Europe under President Donald Trump.

US Ambassador to NATO expects new commitments under PURL for Ukraine this week11.02.26, 08:32 • 5388 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Copenhagen
Boris Pistorius
Brussels
Germany
United States
Ukraine