Germany nominated Carsten Breuer for the position of Chairman of the NATO Military Committee

Germany has nominated Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer for the position of Chairman of the NATO Military Committee — one of the most influential military positions in the Alliance. This was announced by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on the eve of a meeting of defense chiefs in Brussels, where they will discuss strengthening European security and supporting Ukraine. This is reported by Deutsche Presse-Agentur, writes UNN.

Breuer has held the position of Inspector General of the Bundeswehr — the country's armed forces — since March 2023.

The Chairman of the NATO Military Committee is considered one of the most influential officers alongside the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR).

As the chief military advisor to the Secretary General, the committee chairman acts as a liaison between NATO and the defense ministers of all member states.

The successor to the current chairman, Italian Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, is to be determined at a meeting in Copenhagen in September. The new chairman will take office in the summer of 2027.

61-year-old Breuer, whom Pistorius called "highly respected," previously headed the anti-crisis group for combating coronavirus in the Federal Chancellery.

The minister noted that Breuer has made a significant contribution to strengthening Germany's defense capabilities in recent years, ensuring the growth of the armed forces.

According to Pistorius, the candidacy was also supported by Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

In the coming years, European countries should hold more high-ranking positions in NATO, according to an Alliance statement released on Tuesday.

This step is part of a transition to a fairer distribution of burden and responsibility, NATO noted. This comes against the backdrop of a reorientation of US foreign policy away from Europe under President Donald Trump.

